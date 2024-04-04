Lucintel Forecasts the Global Stamped Metal Market to Reach $731.1 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global stamped metal market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, industrial machinery, consumer electronic, aerospace & aviation, electrical & electronic, telecommunication, medical device, and defense markets. The global stamped metal market is expected to reach an estimated $731.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for metal components in the aviation industry, increasing demand for consumer electronics, as well as, growing demand in the shipbuilding and marine industries for metal stamping components.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in stamped metal market to 2030 by process (blanking, embossing, bending, coining, deep drawing, flanging, and others), material (steel, aluminum, copper, and others), application (automotive, industrial machinery, consumer electronics, aerospace & aviation, electricals and electronics, telecommunications, medical devices, and defense), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, steel, aluminum, and copper are the major segments of stamped metal market by material. Lucintel forecasts that steel will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it is simple and abundant availability, robustness, affordability, and growing industry need.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment because there is growing need for metal stamping in the production of lightweight metal parts and antennas to improve the resilience of electrical components.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing demand for cars and consumer electronics in the region, growing infrastructure, increasing industrialization, and the expansion of the defense sectors.

Alcoa, Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company, Acro Stamped Metal Products, Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping, Clow Stamping Company, Aro Metal Stamping Company, D&H Industries, Lindy Manufacturing, American Axle & Manufacturing, and Nelson-Miller are the major suppliers in the stamped metal market.

