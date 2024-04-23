Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market Forecast: Rising at a 5.2% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, Reaching US$ 216.65 Billion

The Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market report, unveiled by Future Market Insights—an ESOMAR Certified Market Research and Consulting Firm—presents invaluable insights and meticulous analysis of the Factory Automation and Industrial Controls market. Encompassing the research’s scope and essence, this report scrupulously examines the driving factors, market size, and predictive data for Factory Automation and Industrial Controls. It furnishes intricate revenue and shipment segmentations, accompanied by a decade-long projection up to 2032. Additionally, the document evaluates key industry players, their market distribution, the competitive scenario, and regional perspectives.

The Factory Automation and Industrial Controls market has demonstrated remarkable resilience and global growth, experiencing a significant surge in valuation to reach an impressive US$ 130.84 billion in 2022, according to recent data. Projections indicate that this dynamic sector is poised for substantial expansion, with an anticipated market value of US$ 216.65 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

In light of these compelling statistics, it is imperative to delve into the driving forces that continue to propel the Factory Automation and Industrial Controls market. Additionally, a thorough assessment of potential factors that may impose constraints on this remarkable growth trajectory is warranted.

Driving Factors

Technological Advancements: The Factory Automation and Industrial Controls sector thrive on innovation, constantly integrating cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning. These advancements have not only enhanced efficiency but have also paved the way for predictive maintenance, reducing downtime and increasing overall productivity. Rising Demand for Efficiency: Industries worldwide are under relentless pressure to optimize their operations and maximize resource utilization. Factory automation and industrial controls provide the means to achieve these objectives, leading to increased demand across diverse sectors, including manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace. Cost Reduction Initiatives: In an era where cost-efficiency reigns supreme, factory automation and industrial controls offer substantial savings by minimizing human error, reducing labor costs, and optimizing energy usage. Global Supply Chain Challenges: The recent disruptions in global supply chains have underscored the need for robust and adaptable manufacturing systems. Factory automation solutions have stepped in to mitigate supply chain disruptions by providing agility and resilience.

Restraints

Initial Capital Investment: While the long-term benefits of factory automation and industrial controls are undeniable, the initial capital required for implementation can be a significant deterrent for some businesses. Skilled Workforce Shortages: The transition to automated processes necessitates a skilled workforce capable of managing and maintaining these systems. A shortage of such talent can pose a challenge for companies looking to adopt these technologies. Cybersecurity Concerns: As automation systems become more interconnected, the risk of cyberattacks becomes increasingly relevant. Ensuring robust cybersecurity measures is crucial to safeguard against potential threats.

Key Takeaways:

The North American factory automation and industrial controls industry is expected to experience growth at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the projected period.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of technology and digitalization by enterprises, aiming to mitigate the financial impact of pandemics and potential economic challenges.

Factories are implementing measures to minimize social contact and protect employees from illnesses, leading to a rising demand for automated devices and systems.

North American companies across various sectors are investing in automation to enhance their operational efficiency and prepare for increased automation in their processes.

Competitive Landscape:

In the ever-evolving landscape of the Factory Automation and Industrial Controls market, multiple influential industry leaders are collaborating to deliver cutting-edge solutions, propelling the global analytics sphere to unprecedented heights. Concurrently, a burgeoning wave of innovative startups is surfacing within the Factory Automation and Industrial Controls domain, positioned to meet the evolving demands of this sector.

One such noteworthy newcomer is AInnovation, established in 2018. AInnovation sets itself apart through its AI-driven software tailored for diverse sectors, including retail, manufacturing, and insurance. In the realm of insurance, the company excels in intelligently analyzing various forms of customer negligence data, providing sophisticated and adaptive pricing solutions. Additionally, AInnovation offers a robust image recognition and text analysis platform specifically crafted to aid insurance companies in streamlining their insurance claims and underwriting processes.

Key Players:

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd

Siemens AG

Aspen Technology Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric

General Electric Co.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Key Segments Covered in the Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Industry Analysis

Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market by Product:

Field Devices

Industrial Control Systems

Manufacturing Execution Systems

Enterprise Resource Planning

Product Lifecycle Management

Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market by End Use:

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Plastic

Power

Chemical & Petrochemical

Mining & Metals

Others

Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market by Region:

North America Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market

Latin America Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market

Europe Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market

Asia Pacific Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market

Middle East & Africa Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market

