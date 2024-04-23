Global Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kit Market Continues Upward Trajectory, Projected to Reach US$ 1,609.1 Million by 2033 at a 5% CAGR

The global fertility and pregnancy test kit market is expected to be valued US$ 948.3 million. According to projections, the industry would be valued at US$ 990.4 million by the end of 2023. The market for quick pregnancy and fertility test kits is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5% over the course of the forecast period, reaching a valuation of US$ 1,609.1 million by 2033.

Rapid fertility and pregnancy test kits give consumers an easy and trustworthy way to identify ovulation and pregnancy, which is crucial for family planning and reproductive health. Global demand for fertility and pregnancy quick test kits is anticipated to soar as more people and couples look for proactive methods of family planning and pregnancy detection.

Global healthcare preferences and growing awareness have led to a steady increase in the market for fertility and pregnancy test kits. These kits enable people to make educated decisions about their reproductive health by providing ease, accuracy, and privacy.

Master Complexity: Request Your Sample:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-607

Key Takeaways from the Market Analysis

The fertility and pregnancy rapid test kit market developed at a 4% CAGR throughout the historical period.

The market in the United States is expected to increase at a 5.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

From 2023 to 2033, the fertility and pregnancy rapid test kit market in China is set to garner a 6% CAGR.

The market in France is expected to increase at a 4.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The fertility and pregnancy rapid test kit market in Japan is predicted to flourish at a 4.7% CAGR over the projected period.

The market in the United Kingdom is forecast to advance at a 4.9% CAGR over the projected period.

The pregnancy rapid test kit segment is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 4.5% through 2033.

The hCG urine test segment is predicted to secure a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033.

“The availability of at-home self-test kits, successful early pregnancy detection, and the affordability of fertility and pregnancy rapid test kit are additional benefits contributing to the overall growth of the market,”- remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are evolving their product portfolios of fertility and pregnancy rapid test kit by launching new products. This covers various test sensitivity levels, formats (e.g., blood, digital, urine-based), and packaging choices (e.g., single-use kits, multi-pack alternatives).

Manufacturers may increase revenue and sales by catering to various consumer requirements and tastes through a wide range of products.

Prominent players in the fertility and pregnancy rapid test kit market are

Alere Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Geratherm Medical AG

Abbott Laboratories

Procter & Gamble Co.

DCC Plc.

Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

Explore Our Methodology:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-607

Key Developments

In 2022, to help individuals throughout their whole reproductive journey, Kindbody launched the Kind at Home fertility kits, its consumer goods business. Their first offering is an easy-to-use at-home fertility hormone test for both men and women.

With the Kind at Home fertility test kit, customers may conveniently obtain detailed information regarding their fertility status from the comfort of their own homes. Kindbody physicians make individualized suggestions that can be brought to the online or in-person clinic consultation with the patients.

PregaScreen is a home pregnancy test kit that was introduced by Mylab Discovery Solutions. With this, the business has officially entered the female healthcare market. The kit is available for purchase over the counter at neighborhood pharmacies around the nation. It yields accurate findings in a matter of minutes. Pregnancy stick devices and droppers are included with every package.

In 2023, Proov and 2San, a reputable global leader in self-diagnostic testing, teamed to provide the unique, simple-to-use, at-home fertility tests of Proove in a few Midwest Hy-Vee locations. With its four products—Reserve (follicle stimulating hormone), Predict (luteinizing hormone), Confirm (PdG), and Check (human chorionic gonadotropin)—their range of tests provides a thorough evaluation of fertility at an affordable price.

Segmentation Analysis of the Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kit Market:

By Product:

Pregnancy Rapid Tests Line Indicator devices Strips/Dip Sticks Mid-Stream Cassettes Digital

Fertility Rapid Tests Line Indicator Digital



By Test Type:

LH Urine

FSH Urine

hCG Blood

hCG Urine

By Distribution channel:

Pharmacy

Drugstore

Gynecology/Fertility Clinics

e-commerce

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa

In-Depth Market Analysis: Purchase Now to Access:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/607

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube