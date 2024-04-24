United States Paper Tube & Core Market Projected to Reach US$ 1,227.6 Million by 2033, Driven by Growing Demand in Packaging Industry

Posted on 2024-04-24 by in Advertising, Retail // 0 Comments

The United States paper tube & core market is poised for significant growth, with Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasting a robust CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2033. According to FMI, the market value is anticipated to soar from US$ 809.3 million in 2023 to US$ 1,227.6 million by 2033, reflecting increasing demand for paper tubes and cores across various industries.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17776

Key Market Insights

  • Packaging Industry Driving Growth: The packaging industry remains a prominent driver for the United States paper tube & core market, with paper tubes and cores playing a crucial role in product protection and presentation. Industries such as food and beverages, cosmetics, and e-commerce are fueling demand for these packaging solutions.
  • Impact of E-Commerce: The rise of e-commerce has significantly influenced the demand for paper tubes and cores, with online shopping necessitating secure and reliable packaging for shipping and handling products. Paper tubes and cores provide a cost-effective and eco-friendly solution for packaging goods in the e-commerce sector.
  • Preference for Sustainable Packaging: Environmental concerns and growing consumer preference for sustainable packaging have boosted the demand for paper tubes and cores. Made from recyclable materials, paper tubes and cores offer an eco-friendly alternative to plastic or metal packaging, aligning with sustainable packaging practices.

Key Trends Highlighted by FMI

  • Rising Demand for Lightweight Solutions: There is a growing trend towards lightweight paper tubes and cores that provide adequate strength while using fewer resources, catering to the need for sustainable and efficient packaging solutions.
  • Technological Innovation: Automation and technological advancements have improved efficiency and increased the overall quality of paper tubes and cores, enhancing their suitability for various applications.
  • Shift towards Biodegradable Solutions: The growing trend for biodegradable tubes and cores is supplementing the market, with bio-degradable fiber-based packaging gaining traction. These sustainable packaging solutions contribute to environmental conservation and reduce overall packaging costs.

Future Outlook

With the continued emphasis on sustainability and environmental conservation, the United States paper tube & core market is expected to witness sustained growth in the coming years. Industry players are leveraging technological innovations and developing biodegradable solutions to address evolving market needs and preferences.

Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Information and uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17776

United States Paper Tube & Core Market by Category

By Material:

  • Kraft board
    • Virgin
    • Recycled
  • Paperboard
    • Virgin
    • Recycled

By Diameter:

  • 23 mm to 76 mm
  • 77 mm to 152 mm
  • 153 mm to 229 mm
  • 230 mm & Above

By End Use:

  • Paper Industry
  • Textile Industry
  • Construction and Building Industry
  • Film and Flexible
  • Postal and Mailing Services
  • Fireworks Industry
  • Industrial and Manufacturing
  • Others (Sports & Recreation, Pharmaceutical, etc.)

By Sub-region:

  • Northeast
  • Southwest
  • West
  • Southeast
  • Midwest

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:       

Nandini Singh Sawlani 

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution