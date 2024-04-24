United States Paper Tube & Core Market Projected to Reach US$ 1,227.6 Million by 2033, Driven by Growing Demand in Packaging Industry

The United States paper tube & core market is poised for significant growth, with Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasting a robust CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2033. According to FMI, the market value is anticipated to soar from US$ 809.3 million in 2023 to US$ 1,227.6 million by 2033, reflecting increasing demand for paper tubes and cores across various industries.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17776

Key Market Insights

Packaging Industry Driving Growth: The packaging industry remains a prominent driver for the United States paper tube & core market, with paper tubes and cores playing a crucial role in product protection and presentation. Industries such as food and beverages, cosmetics, and e-commerce are fueling demand for these packaging solutions.

The packaging industry remains a prominent driver for the United States paper tube & core market, with paper tubes and cores playing a crucial role in product protection and presentation. Industries such as food and beverages, cosmetics, and e-commerce are fueling demand for these packaging solutions. Impact of E-Commerce: The rise of e-commerce has significantly influenced the demand for paper tubes and cores, with online shopping necessitating secure and reliable packaging for shipping and handling products. Paper tubes and cores provide a cost-effective and eco-friendly solution for packaging goods in the e-commerce sector.

The rise of e-commerce has significantly influenced the demand for paper tubes and cores, with online shopping necessitating secure and reliable packaging for shipping and handling products. Paper tubes and cores provide a cost-effective and eco-friendly solution for packaging goods in the e-commerce sector. Preference for Sustainable Packaging: Environmental concerns and growing consumer preference for sustainable packaging have boosted the demand for paper tubes and cores. Made from recyclable materials, paper tubes and cores offer an eco-friendly alternative to plastic or metal packaging, aligning with sustainable packaging practices.

Key Trends Highlighted by FMI

Rising Demand for Lightweight Solutions: There is a growing trend towards lightweight paper tubes and cores that provide adequate strength while using fewer resources, catering to the need for sustainable and efficient packaging solutions.

There is a growing trend towards lightweight paper tubes and cores that provide adequate strength while using fewer resources, catering to the need for sustainable and efficient packaging solutions. Technological Innovation: Automation and technological advancements have improved efficiency and increased the overall quality of paper tubes and cores, enhancing their suitability for various applications.

Automation and technological advancements have improved efficiency and increased the overall quality of paper tubes and cores, enhancing their suitability for various applications. Shift towards Biodegradable Solutions: The growing trend for biodegradable tubes and cores is supplementing the market, with bio-degradable fiber-based packaging gaining traction. These sustainable packaging solutions contribute to environmental conservation and reduce overall packaging costs.

Future Outlook

With the continued emphasis on sustainability and environmental conservation, the United States paper tube & core market is expected to witness sustained growth in the coming years. Industry players are leveraging technological innovations and developing biodegradable solutions to address evolving market needs and preferences.

Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Information and uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17776

United States Paper Tube & Core Market by Category

By Material:

Kraft board Virgin Recycled

Paperboard Virgin Recycled



By Diameter:

23 mm to 76 mm

77 mm to 152 mm

153 mm to 229 mm

230 mm & Above

By End Use:

Paper Industry

Textile Industry

Construction and Building Industry

Film and Flexible

Postal and Mailing Services

Fireworks Industry

Industrial and Manufacturing

Others (Sports & Recreation, Pharmaceutical, etc.)

By Sub-region:

Northeast

Southwest

West

Southeast

Midwest

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube