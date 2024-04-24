U.S. Jerry Cans Market Set to Surge, Anticipated Growth of 4.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033 | FMI

Jerry cans, also known as jerrycans or fuel cans, are robust containers typically made of metal or plastic and designed for storing and transporting liquids, particularly fuels such as gasoline, diesel, and kerosene. They are characterized by their rectangular or square shape with a built-in handle and a cap for secure closure.

The Jerry Cans Market in United States is poised for substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2033. This upward trajectory is expected to elevate the market’s value from US$ 462.9 million in 2023 to a promising US$ 694.8 million by 2033. Notably, the market was valued at US$ 447.2 million at the close of 2022, and it is anticipated to demonstrate robust year-on-year (y-o-y) growth, particularly by 5.5% in the year 2023.

The increasing growth of diverse industries, especially in burgeoning economies, is expected to play a pivotal role in driving the growing demand for jerry cans. These versatile containers find widespread applications in key sectors such as agriculture, construction, and automotive, where the imperative for secure and dependable liquid storage is of paramount importance.

The expanding urban populations in developing nations are anticipated to fuel a heightened demand for effective methods of storing and transporting vital liquids like water, fuel, and chemicals. As urbanization continues to draw more individuals into city centers, the requirement for containers like jerry cans to securely house essential resources is set to experience a substantial upswing.

Key features and uses of jerry cans:

Material : Jerry cans can be made of metal (usually steel) or plastic (often high-density polyethylene or HDPE). Metal jerry cans are more durable and resistant to damage but are heavier, while plastic jerry cans are lighter and resistant to corrosion. Capacity : Jerry cans come in various capacities ranging from a few liters to over 20 liters, with the most common sizes being 5, 10, and 20 liters. The capacity is often marked on the side of the can for easy identification. Safety Features : Many modern jerry cans are equipped with safety features such as a child-resistant cap and a spout with a locking mechanism to prevent spills and unauthorized access. Application : Jerry cans are widely used in various industries and applications, including automotive, marine, agriculture, construction, and emergency preparedness. They are essential for transporting fuel for vehicles, generators, machinery, and other equipment, especially in remote or off-grid locations.

Market Trends

Integration of IoT capabilities for real-time monitoring and data analysis represents a prominent trend in the Jerry Cans Market in United States.

The surge in demand is anticipated to be fueled by the widespread adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable materials in the manufacturing of jerry cans.

A notable trend within the market is the increasing preference for stackable and space-saving jerry can designs, contributing to more efficient storage and transportation solutions.

Top Players:

Grief Inc.

Mauser Packaging Solutions

SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA

Scepter Corporation

Barrier Plastics Inc.

GELG USA

Valpro Ltd.

Denios

Siena Plastics

Market Segmentation:

By Material

Plastic

Metal

By Capacity

Up to 10 Liters 0.5 Liters (0.13 Gallons) 1.0 Liters (0.26 Gallons) 2 liters (0.53 Gallons) 2.5 Liters (0.65 Gallons) 3 Liters (0.79 Gallons) 5 Liters (1.3 Gallons) 7.5 Liters (1.98 Gallons) 10 Liters (2.6 Gallons)

11 Liters to 25 Liters

Above 25 Liters

By End-use

Food & Beverages Vegetable & Edible Oil Juices, Syrups and Pulp Milk and Milk Products Others (Water, Flavors, & Additives)

Agrochemicals Fertilizers Pesticides

Industrial Chemicals Hazardous Non-hazardous

Pharmaceuticals

Petroleum & Lubricants

Pet Care

Homecare

