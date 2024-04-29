Employee Relocation Procurement, Pricing Models and Revenue Forecasts 2030

Employee Relocation Cost and Pricing Analysis

In this employee relocation procurement intelligence report, we have estimated the pricing of the key cost components. Labor costs, packing/unpacking service, transportation, temporary housing, taxes, and others are some of the key cost components of the category. The cost of employee relocation can vary from business to business as there are ways businesses can calculate and reduce their expenditures. Generally, for renters’ relocation packages can cost around USD 19,000 to USD 24,000. Whereas, for a homeowner, it may cost from USD 72,000 to USD 97,000. Relocation management companies offer various packages that cover all the expenses incurred in relocating an employee.

A tax gross-up involves augmenting the overall payment amount to account for the taxes that need to be deducted from that payment. For instance, if an employee requires USD 5,000 for relocation expenses, in order to guarantee that the employee receives the complete necessary sum of USD 5,000, employer would provide gross wages exceeding USD 5,000, which would account for the tax expenses.

Operational Capabilities – Employee Relocation

Industry Served – 20%

Revenue Generated – 15%

Employee Strength – 15%

Geographical Service Provisions – 15%

Years in Service – 15%

Key Clients – 10%

Certifications – 10%

Functional Capabilities – Employee Relocation

Pre-Move Assistance & Planning – 17%

Real Estate Assistance – 17%

Tavel Arrangements – 17%

Cultural & Language Support – 17%

Family Support – 16%

Others – 16%

Rate Benchmarking

When analyzing rate benchmarking of employee relocation, fuel rates play an important role, as transportation is the crucial cost component in relocation. For instance, in 2023, Global gasoline prices are around USD 2.8 per gallon.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) August 2023 report, average diesel fuel prices were around USD 4.24 per gallon in the U.S. This ongoing upward trend in diesel prices since mid-July persisted with the latest average price. Although the national average prices experienced an increase of nearly 12 cents in the last week of July 2023, the overall costs are still 75 cents per gallon lower compared to the previous year.

In our study, we have also analyzed the rate of moving household goods. In the U.S. rate of moving for 1 – 500 miles can cost around USD 159.03. Similarly, for 1,001 – 1,500 miles it may cost 191.82 USD as of 2023.

List of Key Suppliers

Signature Relocation

Aires

Graebel Companies

NRI Relocation

WHR Global Employee Relocation

Cartus Corporation

Altair Global

Sirva Worldwide

Atlas Van Lines

Allied Van Lines

Supplier Newsletter

In August 2023, Workia a startup backed by Equus Software developed software as a service tool to transform employee mobility management. This will transform the complex, and traditional process of managing employee relocation with the use of spreadsheets, and files locally stored in a centralized platform.

In June 2023, Settly an American-based employee relocation platform company raised funding of USD 6.52 million to transform the future of work. The company will use these funds to expand its product offering and grow its operations globally.

In March 2023, WHR Global, an employee relocation service company, unveiled its latest enterprise-level business intelligence tool engineered to cater to the expanding requirements of its clients. Branded as WHR Insights, this innovative tool comprises a collection of interactive data visualizations seamlessly integrated into the WHR Client Portal. These visualizations are adaptable to individual client relocation schemes, benefits, policies, and key performance indicators (KPIs).

Employee Relocation Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

Employee Relocation Category Growth Rate : CAGR of 1.2% from 2023 to 2030

CAGR of 1.2% from 2023 to 2030 Pricing Growth Outlook : 2% – 3% (Annually)

2% – 3% (Annually) Pricing Models : Lump sum pricing, direct billing pricing, reimbursement pricing, third-party pricing, competition-based pricing

Lump sum pricing, direct billing pricing, reimbursement pricing, third-party pricing, competition-based pricing Supplier Selection Scope : End-to-end service, customization offered, cost and pricing, compliance, service reliability, and scalability

End-to-end service, customization offered, cost and pricing, compliance, service reliability, and scalability Supplier Selection Criteria: Relocation packages available, global reach, customization option, services offered, technology and tools used, track record and reputation, regulatory compliance, and others

Relocation packages available, global reach, customization option, services offered, technology and tools used, track record and reputation, regulatory compliance, and others Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, supplier ranking, supplier positioning matrix, emerging technology, pricing models, cost structure, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends, engagement, and operating model

