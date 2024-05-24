FMI Analysis States Global Gas Insulated Substation Market Gears Up for USD 24.6 Billion Mark by 2033, Riding on a Steady 5.4% CAGR Growth

The global gas insulated substation market is poised for significant expansion, starting from an estimated value of USD 14.6 billion in 2023, according to a comprehensive analysis conducted by Future Market Insights (FMI). Projections indicate substantial growth ahead, with the market expected to achieve a valuation exceeding USD 24.6 billion within the next decade, driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

This upward trajectory is primarily attributed to the rising demand for compact, low-maintenance power systems. Gas insulated substations are increasingly being recognized as a superior alternative to their air-insulated counterparts, offering heightened reliability and efficiency. This transformative trend underscores the industry’s steadfast commitment to addressing evolving energy demands through innovative and dependable solutions.

Market Drivers and Challenges in the Gas-Insulated Substation Landscape:

The gas-insulated substation market is on an expansion trajectory, driven by the escalating value of per-hectare land. These substations’ space-efficient design demands significantly less room than conventional counterparts, requiring merely 10% of the installation area. This compact footprint is a compelling factor propelling market growth.

Globally, the momentum has swung toward investments in clean and renewable energy ventures. This transition, coupled with burgeoning renewable projects and heightened electricity consumption, positions the gas-insulated substation market for a promising future, teeming with potential.

Key Drivers:

Adaptability and Compactness: The market is set to burgeon over the next seven years owing to the soaring demand for adaptable solutions that can seamlessly fit within diverse structures. The ascendancy of compact power systems is expected to steer global market expansion, while the substation’s resilience in challenging environments like arctic or desert regions is poised to amplify its market footprint.

Key Insights:

U.S. Dominance: Throughout the forecast period, the U.S. is projected to capture the lion’s share of the global gas-insulated substation market. This leadership is attributed to regional industry leaders adept at tailoring designs to meet operational requisites, ensuring cost-efficiency without compromising stability or employee well-being. Asia Pacific Ascendancy: The Asia Pacific region, spearheaded by China and Japan, is poised to claim the highest market share. Market players in this region have notably introduced phase-separated and enclosed type GIS solutions that exemplify compactness and robust construction, fortified by years of expertise. Indoor Installation Prowess: The “indoor” installation category is anticipated to command the lion’s share of revenue throughout the forecast period. Its versatility to be placed in confined spaces, residential zones, and industrial complexes—coupled with its portability—positions it as a dominant revenue generator.

Key Players:

General Electric Company

Hitachi Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Toshiba Corp

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd

Schneider Electric SE

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Elsewedy Electric Co S.A.E.

Powell Industries Inc.

Hyosung Corp

Recent Developments:

In November 2018, ABB has been granted a contract by German grid operator TransnetBW for an electrical substation upgrade. ABB is responsible for installing the world’s first 380kV gas-insulated switchgear under the $40 million contract.

In 2020, The Hitachi ABB Power Grids joint venture was formed by Hitachi Ltd. The new business is anticipated to offer financial power to support ambitious projects and new commercial potential as the sector embraces decentralization and digitization.

Key Segments Profiled in the Gas Insulated Substation Market Survey:

By Basis of Installation:

Indoor

Outdoor

By Voltage Rating:

Medium Voltage (Up to 72.5 kV)

High Voltage (72.5 kV – 220 kV)

Ultra-High Voltage (220 kV – 765 kV)

By End User:

Power Transmission & Distribution

Manufacturing & Processing

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe

