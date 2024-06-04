Fermented Protein Sales are Skyrocketing as Manufacturers are Developing Exotic Flavors to Entice Consumers

The global fermented protein market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,061.8 million in 2023, and it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2023 to 2033, touching a valuation of US$ 2,130.9 million by 2033.

Fermented proteins are proteins that are produced in vitro by fermenting a protein-rich food source. In comparison to other protein sources, the proteins produced in this process are particularly easy to digest. In addition, fermented proteins improve the overall health of the human gut by introducing necessary probiotics. As a result, fermented proteins are an excellent economic commodity.

The primary concern for fermented protein manufacturers is to improve the taste, texture, whey value, and slice ability of protein to meet the growing demand of consumers. This increasing demand for protein alternatives is anticipated to fuel the fermented protein market expansion.

Manufacturers can quickly enter the market by introducing a new type of fermented protein. Additionally, fermented proteins can be utilized as additives in the food and beverage sector to enhance the nutritional content of their products. The food and beverage business is massive, and international demand for fermented proteins is expected to grow.

As fermented protein products have a longer shelf life, customers opt for them as beneficial on-the-go snacks. Fermented protein is growing in prominence as global demand for meat and dairy products rises. Moreover, fermented proteins are anticipated to find an enormous market in the pharmaceutical business.

The fermented proteins are primarily manufactured for the vegan community, which is a big market segment in Northern America and Europe. With the proliferation of the internet, there is a tremendous demand for vegan cuisine throughout the Asia Pacific and Latin America. As a result, significant demand for fermented protein can be anticipated in these market regions.

Fermented proteins offer several advantages, including the presence of probiotics in the product, which makes it easier to digest and allows for gluten-free and vegan production, making it anti-allergenic. Furthermore, fermented proteins have a maximum protein concentration per food. This makes fermented protein an excellent source of amino acids in gluten-free pet food and animal feed, providing manufacturers with an additional market opportunity.

Key Takeaways

By 2033, China’s fermented protein industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3%.

In 2022, the United States dominated the fermented protein industry with a market share of 17.7%.

In 2022, Germany significantly expanded its presence in the fermented protein industry business, capturing a share of 7.3%.

Japan emerged as a leading player in the fermented protein industry in 2022, securing a substantial 5.0% market share.

Competitive Landscape

Considering the presence of several mid-sized and small players, the global fermented protein market is fragmented. Leading fermented protein makers employ tactics like mergers and acquisitions, introducing novel products, and developing product capacity. In recent years, there has been substantial investment in research and development. These investments have led to various product breakthroughs in the market.

Key manufacturers identified across the value chain of the fermented protein market are –

Genuine Health

Body Ecology, Inc.

Jarrow Formulas

Sotru

Amazonia Pty Ltd

Sun Brothers

LLC

PlantFusion

Whole Earth Sea

FIT-BioCeuticals Ltd

Recent Developments

In February 2023, IQI launched Proteger, a high-quality plant-based fermented protein. This groundbreaking production method is initially applied to non-GMO, pellet-extracted soybean meal sourced from North America, chosen for its sustainability and abundant supply.

In November 2022, Arla Foods Ingredients developed a solution for clear and protein-rich fermented beverages, meeting the rising demand for innovative ready-to-drink products. These offerings, like kombucha and clear protein drinks, combined health benefits by promoting the growth of probiotics through protein content.

Fermented Protein: Market Segmentation

By Type:

GMO-free

Gluten-free

Soy-free

Vegan

Flavors

By Application:

Food & beverage

Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C Online Stores Retail Stores Convenience Stores Hypermarket/Supermarkets Speciality Stores Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe

