Microbial Food Culture Market Set to Surge, Forecasted to Reach USD 3,840.48 Million by 2034 | FMI

The microbial food culture market is projected to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.10% from 2024 to 2034. This growth is fueled by advancements in microbiology, transforming the landscape of food production and consumption.

Innovations in food technology have empowered manufacturers to create diverse food varieties that boast extended shelf life and offer added nutritional benefits, thanks to the utilization of microbes for enhancing shelf stability.

Driven by the increasing demand for daily nutrition coupled with a focus on health, the microbial food culture market experienced rapid growth, reaching a value of US$ 2,133.15 million in 2024. With a continued emphasis on harnessing natural microbial flora, this industry is poised to further expand, with a projected valuation of US$ 3,840.48 million by 2034.

Times before now, fermentation has been a food preservation process practiced worldwide. Fermented food products have been part of humans’ regular diet. There are many health benefits attributed to fermentation as a food preservation process, and this has fostered the rise in demand for food products or items preserved through it.

The microorganisms used in food cultures often impart acidity, flavour, and texture to final food products. While the organisms are present in food naturally, they can also be added artificially as a starter culture in industrial food processing.

Growing demand for natural products, rising disposable income, and the increasing number of working women are major factors driving the growth of the global microbial food culture industry. Other factors, like increasing consumers’ awareness regarding the health benefits associated with the consumption of natural products, is another growth driver expected to drive the microbial food cultures market forward over the forecast period.

Microbial Food Cultures Market Growth Driven by Increasing Demand for Starter Cultures

Over the years, there has been substantial growth in the consumption of fermented food products due to their valuable traits such as the extension of shelf life, preservation, and sensory quality. These attributes have fostered the rise in demand for microbial food cultures industry, and this is expected to continue over the forecast period.

However, fermented food products are manufactured using the starter cultures process for specific and expectable fermentation. Starters such as yeast and Lactic Acid Bacteria (LAB) are the highly studied starters used in various fermented food product production process.

Growing Consumer Demand for Healthy Food Products

With the rise in awareness regarding the health benefits associated with the consumption of fermented food products, there has been a surge in demand for microbial food cultures globally. Consumers are on the rise for healthy food products such as functional food and probiotic food supplements.

This surge in consumers’ demand has fostered the increase in demand for microbial food cultures, and this is expected to continue over the forecast period. In addition, manufacturers are switching towards the production of new food products.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies operating in the microbial food culture market are actively engaged in expanding their market presence and increasing their share. For instance, in 2020, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S acquired the LGG® business from Metchnikoff Biomérieux, a French company.

This acquisition helped the company strengthen its position in the probiotics market and expand its product portfolio. Similarly, in 2019, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences partnered with The Probiotics Institute by Chr. Hansen to develop probiotic solutions for the dietary supplement and infant formula markets.

Recent Advancements

In March 2024, Superbrewed Food achieved a groundbreaking milestone as the first company to secure the FDA’s no-questions letter for bacteria biomass protein, enabling widespread adoption in US consumer goods. Expansion efforts in the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Canada were also underway.

In December 2023, OneOne Biosciences partnered with Ginkgo Bioworks to advance its platform and nitrogen fixation microbial product. Ginkgo supported OneOne in agricultural biologicals and synthetic biology research and development, facilitating optimized strains for field trials and reducing time-to-market.

In February 2023, nine foodtech startups collaborated to establish the Precision Fermentation Alliance, leveraging microbes for sustainable ingredients. Synthetic biology advancements enabled the production of sweeteners, flavors, and ‘animal-free’ proteins, revolutionizing food tech.

Microbial Food Cultures Market: Competitive Landscape

AECI Limited

CSK Food Enrichment

Cargill Incorporated

Chr. Hansen A/S

Lactina Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Frutarom

The TATUA Co-operative Dairy Company Ltd

Vitakem Nutraceutical In.

Microbial Food Culture Market by Category

By Product Type:

Probiotics Culture

Starter Cultures

Adjunct and Aroma Cultures

By Microorganism Type:

Bacteria

Mold

Yeast

By Function:

Flavoring Agent

Texturizing Agent

Preservative Agent

Coloring Agent

Nutritional Agent

Other Functions

By End-Use Industry:

Dairy Industry

Beverages

Bakery and Confectionery Industry

Fruits and Vegetable Industry

Other Industries

