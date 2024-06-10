Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market Poised for Growth, Targeting USD 54 Billion by 2033 with 11.3% CAGR

The low rolling resistance tire market is on track for significant growth, with projections estimating it will reach USD 54 Billion by 2033, driven by a robust CAGR of 11.3%. This market expansion is largely fueled by the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and the growing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions. Low rolling resistance tires, which are designed to minimize energy loss as a tire rolls, play a crucial role in enhancing vehicle efficiency and sustainability.

As consumers and manufacturers alike prioritize environmental concerns and cost savings, the Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market is expected to see continued innovation and adoption, making it a pivotal segment in the automotive industry’s shift towards greener solutions.

Request for a Sample of this Research Report

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1533

Market players are actively incorporating nanomaterials in tire manufacturing to harness their potential in reducing rolling resistance and offering additional benefits, including improved wear resistance and enhanced safety levels. The growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to drive market growth, as low rolling resistance tires require less energy from the vehicle’s engine to initiate movement. This not only improves vehicle performance but also contributes to increased sales.

The rising popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles, which rely on low-rolling resistance tires to optimize battery range, is fuelling the demand for such tires. Additionally, the tire market is benefiting from the growing utilization of advanced technologies and materials, including silica compounds, in tire manufacturing. In pursuit of product innovation, numerous manufacturers are forming collaborations with prominent research institutes.

For instance, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. announced its partnership with Kansai University in March 2021 for joint research. This collaboration aims to develop new technology that can generate electric power from the tire’s rotation. The research involves installing a power-generating device within the tire to capture static electricity generated during rotation. Such efforts towards product innovation are expected to unlock significant market growth opportunities in the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market Report:

The United States low rolling resistance tire market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11%.

The market in China is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

By sales channel, aftermarket segment is projected to grow with an impressive CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

The market in India is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.5% throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The low rolling resistance tire market is intensely competitive, with several key industry players investing heavily in providing these services.

Leading Key Players:

The low rolling resistance tire market is dominated by leading key players such as Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Pirelli & C S.p.A, Hankook Tire, MICHELIN, and Continental AG. Other significant contributors include Trelleborg AB, The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd., Maxxis International (Cheng Shin Rubber), Marangoni S.p.A, and MRF Tyres. These companies are at the forefront of innovation, focusing on enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing carbon emissions through advanced tire technologies. Their competitive strategies involve substantial investments in research and development to produce high-performance, sustainable tire solutions.

Seize the Opportunity: Get Report Now for a Thorough Report

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1533

Recent Developments:

In 2021, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company began the acquisition of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company for approximately USD 2.5 billion. This move expands Goodyear’s product range, strengthens its position as a US-based manufacturer, and boosts its presence in retail and distribution channels for LUV product and light trucks segments.

In February 2022, Yokohama Tire Corporation launched sustainable tires for Supercars, utilizing biomass-derived synthetic rubber and recyclable thermo-reversible rubber.

Bridgestone Corporation, in 2021, announced a USD 9.3 billion investment in launching revolutionary equipment at the Shimonoseki Plant. This facility manufactures tires for construction and mining vehicles. The installation process, scheduled to begin in 2022 and conclude by 2025, aims to enhance the company’s production system in terms of eco-friendliness, disaster preparedness, safety, quality, and productivity.

Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Width Type:

Dual Type

Wide Band Type

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube