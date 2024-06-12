Global Conveyor Belt Industry to Hit US$ 6.0 billion by 2033, Driven by Industrial Expansion and E-commerce Boom

The global conveyor belt industry is estimated to secure a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The global industry is anticipated to capture a valuation of US$ 4.0 billion in 2023 and reach US$ 6.0 billion by 2033.

How do the Manufacturers Drive the Global Market Size?

Manufacturers drive the global market through several marketing strategies to increase the demand for their products. Here are a few of the ways the manufacturers drive the global market size are:

Recently, manufacturers are focusing on developing sustainable products to gain a competitive edge in the global market. They attract consumers to adopt eco-friendly materials to expand their reach. Global Expansion:Manufacturers seek opportunities in the market to enhance their customer base all around the region. Through their presence, manufacturers expand the global market through their innovations, strategies, and technologies.

Key Takeaways:

The global conveyor belt market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.1% with a valuation of US$ 6.0 billion by 2033.

In the historical period, the market secured a CAGE of 3.8% with a valuation of US$ 3.8 billion in 2022.

The United States is anticipated to dominate the global market by capturing a share of 16.1% by 2033.

Germany is estimated to secure a share of 6.1% in the global market during the forecast period.

With a share of 6.2%, Germany is significantly driving the global market.

Australia is estimated to register a share of 2.2% in the global market by 2033.

How are Key Players Contributing to the Global Market?

The global market is highly competitive by the present key players worldwide. These essential players significantly drive the global market through their innovations and strategies.

These players are advancing the global market through various marketing strategies, including mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, product launches, and agreements. They launched new products and took feedback to fill their gaps as per customers’ requirements.

Recent Developments in the Global Market are:

In 2021, REMA TIP TOP AG announced to expand its services in Germany by purchasing a conveyor technology business in Neu-Ulm.

Key Companies Profiled

Zhejiang Double

Siemens AG

TGW Logistics Group

Emerson Electric Co.

Intelligrated

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Interroll Holding GmbH

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Taikisha Ltd.

Fives

Swisslog

Conveyor Belt Market by Category

By Type:

Crescent

Floor

Overhead

Pallet

Roller

By Belt Type:

Heavy-Weight

Medium-Weight

Lightweight

By Material:

Polymers

Metals

By Installation:

Stationary

Portable

By End User:

Automotive

Airport

Retail

Industrial

Poultry & Dairy

Food & Beverage

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

