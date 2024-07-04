beBOLD Digital Receives AVA Digital Platinum Award for Exponential Growth with Premium Beauty Brand on Amazon

CALIFORNIA, USA, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — beBOLD Digital, a Full Service Amazon Agency specializing in retail and premium beauty brands, proudly announces its prestigious achievement of winning the AVA Digital Platinum Award for its exceptional 235% growth with a Premium Beauty Brand on Amazon.

Award-Winning Services by beBOLD Digital

beBOLD Digital is dedicated to providing comprehensive services tailored to transform and elevate the online presence of retail and premium beauty brands and Amazon vendors and sellers. Our services include:

Advertising & DSP Management

Product Listing Optimization

SEO Optimization

Image, A+, Brand Store and Brandy Story Creation

Shipment Creation and Inventory Reconciliation

A to Z Account Management

Vendor and Seller Analytics

At beBOLD Digital, sustainable growth and profitability for our partners are our primary objectives. We strive to deliver outstanding results and exceed expectations through our strategic approach and expert knowledge in the Amazon marketplace.

AVA Digital Platinum Award Recognition

Out of 2,700 entries from the United States, Canada, and 28 other countries, beBOLD Digital’s remarkable growth with a Premium Beauty Brand on Amazon stood out and was honored with the prestigious AVA Digital Platinum Award. The award acknowledges outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the development and execution of digital media that drives the evolution of digital communication.

Contact Information

For further information about beBOLD Digital, our award-winning services, or partnership opportunities, please contact our team:

Denny Smolinski , CEO

, CEO Email: pr@beboldigital.com

beBOLD Digital is committed to empowering beauty brands and Amazon sellers to achieve unprecedented success in the digital landscape. Our results-driven strategies and unwavering dedication to excellence have positioned us as a top-tier Amazon agency in the industry.

###

About beBOLD Digital

beBOLD Digital is a leading full-service Amazon agency specializing in retail and premium beauty brands. With a focus on sustainable growth and profitability, we offer a range of services tailored to optimize performance and maximize success on the Amazon platform. Learn more about us at www.bebolddigital.com