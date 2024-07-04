Driven Auto Care Launches Operations in Fremont, Marking the Beginning of a Nationwide Expansion Plan

Fremont, California, 2024-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Driven Auto Care is proud to announce the commencement of operations at its first location in Fremont, California. This marks a significant milestone for the independent auto service platform, which aims to revolutionize the automotive service industry by offering the highest quality client experience ever seen in the automotive service world.

In July 2023, Driven Auto Care acquired an underperforming shop in Fremont, CA that has since undergone a complete transformation. The automotive care shop in Fremont is equipped with state-of-the-art tools, technology, and amenities equal to any dealership. We can accurately diagnose and repair gas, diesel, hybrid, or electric vehicles and take pride in helping our clients drive their vehicles with confidence.

For a confidence-inspiring automotive service and repair experience, Driven Auto Care in Fremont, CA, is your go-to shop. Arun Coumar, the CEO of Driven Auto Care says “We’ve created the most high-quality automotive service experience available today. We do this through combining constant investment in education and technology with a rigorous focus on quality, communication, and integrity. With a deep understanding that cars are essential to our daily lives, our mission is to build the premier automotive service facility in Fremont and across the country. By prioritizing client satisfaction and building trust through open communication and transparency, we strive to redefine the standard for auto care services.

“Our team is dedicated to providing our clients with the highest level of service and expertise,” Coumar said. “We understand the importance of maintaining a reliable vehicle, and we are committed to working with each client to ensure they leave our shop with confidence and a comprehensive plan for maintaining their vehicle’s performance and longevity.”

Driven Auto Care’s approach to auto service sets it apart as a dealership alternative. By combining professionalism and quality service with the personalized attention and care of a small business, Driven Auto Care offers a unique experience for car owners in Fremont and beyond.

As the company embarks on its journey in Fremont, it has ambitious plans for expansion on a national scale. Driven Auto Care aims to replicate its success in Fremont by opening additional locations nationwide, bringing its exceptional service and commitment to customer satisfaction to communities nationwide.

“We believe that every car owner deserves access to reliable, trustworthy auto care services,” said Coumar. “With our expansion plans, we hope to make our unique approach to auto service accessible to more people across the United States.”

Experience the difference for yourself at Driven Auto Care. Whether you need routine maintenance, repairs, or diagnostics, our team is ready to serve you with professionalism, expertise, and a dedication to excellence. For more information, visit www.drivenautocare.com/ or give us a call at (510) 659-9718.