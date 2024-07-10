Huateng Pharmace to Showcase Innovations at CPHI China 2024

Shanghai, China, 2024-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a global leader in the production of PEG derivatives and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, is excited to announce its participation in CPHI China 2024. The event will take place from June 19 to 21, 2024, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical will be located at Booth No. W3P16.

Attendees of CPHI China 2024 are invited to visit Huateng Pharma’s booth to explore the company’s latest advancements in PEG technology and CDMO capabilities. The company is renowned for providing comprehensive support to the bio-pharmaceutical industry, leveraging its expertise in PEG derivatives to enhance drug delivery systems and therapeutic performance. Additionally, Huateng Pharma offers tailor-made raw material solutions for the chemical pharmaceutical industry, underscoring its commitment to innovation and quality in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

“We are thrilled to participate in CPHI China 2024 and look forward to engaging with industry professionals from around the world,” said Dr. Deng, CEO of Huateng Pharma “Our booth will showcase our cutting-edge PEG technology and state-of-the-art CDMO capabilities. We are dedicated to providing exceptional solutions that support the bio-pharmaceutical and chemical pharmaceutical industries, and we welcome all attendees to explore the possibilities with us.”

CPHI China is a premier event in the pharmaceutical industry, offering a platform for networking, learning, and exploring the latest trends and technologies. Huateng Pharma’s presence at the event underscores its leadership in the sector and its commitment to advancing pharmaceutical science and manufacturing.

For more information, please visit Booth No. W3P16 at CPHI China 2024, from June 19 to 21, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. You can also visit the https://us.huatengsci.com/ or contact sales@huatengusa.com .

About Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a world-leading supplier of PEG derivatives and CDMO services for APIs and intermediates. The company provides comprehensive support to the bio-pharmaceutical industry with its advanced PEG technology and offers customized raw material solutions for the chemical pharmaceutical industry through its state-of-the-art CDMO capabilities.