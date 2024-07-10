Bavarian Motor Cars Announces Relocation to Better Serve Clients Amidst State Highway 9 Widening Project

Alpharetta, GA, 2024-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Bavarian Motor Cars, a trusted name in automotive service and repair, is excited to announce its upcoming relocation to a larger and more accommodating facility. The decision to move approximately 700 yards north from the current location at 5950 Atlanta Hwy in Alpharetta stems from a dual commitment: to better accommodate clients amidst the ongoing state Highway 9 widening project and to enhance the capacity to serve the growing client base.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to our clients for their unwavering support as we embark on this exciting transition,” said John Anderson, CEO of Bavarian Motor Cars. “Our new location will feature 13 service bays, allowing us to provide even faster and more efficient service to our valued clients.” The relocation comes as a proactive measure to mitigate the potential disruptions caused by the state Highway 9 widening project. Recognizing the potential challenges posed by the construction, Bavarian Motor Cars has opted to relocate to ensure uninterrupted service and convenience for clients.

“We understand the importance of maintaining reliable access to automotive services, especially during periods of road construction,” added John. “Our new location, just steps away from our current facility, ensures minimal disruption to our clients’ automotive care routines.”

The new facility has undergone significant renovations to create a welcoming and efficient space for clients and staff alike. The office area renovation work is nearing completion, and the exterior of the building has been transformed with a fresh coat of paint, reflecting Bavarian Motor Cars’ commitment to excellence. We partnered with a local garage door company, Aaron Overhead Doors Milton, to ensure that we can rely on our doors as you rely on us.

“We are excited to welcome clients to our new location and showcase the enhancements we’ve made to elevate their automotive service experience,” said John. “From the moment you step through our doors, you’ll experience the same dedication to quality and customer satisfaction that has defined Bavarian Motor Cars for years.”

Bavarian Motor Cars is your go-to spot for top-notch German auto care in North Atlanta. Since ’06, we’ve been aceing it in BMW, Mercedes, and MINI repairs. Find us at 5950 Atlanta Highway, Alpharetta, GA. Our ASE techs handle factory-recommended maintenance, key fob replacements, and more with genuine parts for top performance. Whether it’s BMW transmission fluid change or Mercedes B service, Trust us for clear communication, thorough checks, and great service. Come see why Bavarian Motor Cars is where your German car belongs!

As Bavarian Motor Cars prepares for its grand opening at the new location, clients can continue to receive exceptional service at the current facility. Updates regarding the move-in date will be communicated to clients as the transition progresses. Bavarian Motor Cars still offers a wide range of services to meet the needs of its growing client base. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.bmcofatlanta.com/ or call (678) 205-2550.