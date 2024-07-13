Dempsey, Kingsland & Osteen Offering Expert Representation and Seeking Justice for Victims of Medical Malpractice

Kansas City, MO, 2024-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Medical malpractice continues to be a grave concern, with its impact reverberating nationwide. In Missouri alone, there were 332 medical malpractice reports in 2022, underscoring the severity of the issue. Nationally, from 2009 to 2018, $38.5 billion has been paid out to victims of medical malpractice.

These staggering figures reflect the profound implications of medical negligence on individuals and families, highlighting the urgent need for awareness and action. Medical malpractice is a serious issue that can have devastating consequences for victims and their families. When a medical professional acts negligently, the results can be catastrophic.

In some cases, medical malpractice can even result in death. Medical malpractice occurs when a medical professional breaches their duty of care to a patient. Malpractice can happen in a variety of ways, including:

Failing to diagnose a condition

Prescribing the wrong medication

Performing surgery incorrectly

Failing to monitor a patient’s condition properly

If an individual believes that they or a loved one is a victim of medical negligence, they may be entitled to compensation for their injuries. It is crucial to act promptly, as there are time limits for filing a lawsuit. The person should contact a medical malpractice attorney as soon as possible to discuss the case.

Some of the steps that a person can take if they believe that they are a victim of medical negligence include:

Seek medical attention if needed

Contact a medical malpractice attorney as soon as possible

Gather any evidence, including medical records, bills, and correspondence from the doctor

Keep a journal of any symptoms

Be prepared to cooperate with the attorney and provide them with any information

That’s why it’s crucial to have an experienced medical malpractice lawyer. The attorneys at Dempsey, Kingsland & Osteen have years of experience representing medical malpractice victims. They understand the complex legal issues in these cases and are committed to fighting for client rights.

If someone has been injured by medical malpractice, they may be entitled to compensation. The attorneys at Dempsey, Kingsland & Osteen can help pursue a medical malpractice claim and get justice.

Dempsey, Kingsland & Osteen are proud to serve the following communities: Blue Springs, Raymore, Raytown, Independence, Liberty, Olathe, Mission, Lenexa

They will investigate the case, gather evidence, and build a strong case. Their attorneys will also work with their clients to negotiate a settlement or take the case to trial if necessary.

Don’t hesitate to contact the experienced medical malpractice lawyers at Dempsey, Kingsland & Osteen.

They offer a free consultation as a risk-free way to help clients determine if they have a case.

Contact them today or visit the website to learn more about medical malpractice cases.