Alight Blacksburg Unveils Premier Virginia Tech Student Apartments for Modern Living

Blacksburg, VA, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Blacksburg proudly announces its exceptional Virginia Tech student apartments, offering modern living solutions for students. Conveniently located just minutes from the Virginia Tech campus, Alight Blacksburg provides easy access to classes, dining, and entertainment options, ensuring students can enjoy both convenience and comfort. Its prime location makes it an ideal choice for students seeking a balanced lifestyle between academics and recreation.

Alight Blacksburg apartments are designed with student needs in mind, featuring spacious floor plans and contemporary furnishings. Each unit includes high-speed internet, in-unit laundry facilities, and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Students can choose from a variety of layouts, including one, two, three, and four-bedroom options, catering to different preferences and budgets. The focus on modern design and functionality ensures a comfortable and productive living environment.

The community amenities at Alight Blacksburg are equally impressive, offering a range of facilities to enhance student life. Residents can enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-style swimming pool, and numerous study lounges for academic success. The property also features a clubhouse with gaming areas, outdoor grilling stations, and social events organized by the management to foster a sense of community.

For more information about Alight Blacksburg’s student housing, please visit their website or contact their leasing office at (540) 684-1671.

About Alight Blacksburg: Alight Blacksburg offers premium off-campus student housing for Virginia Tech students. Combining modern amenities, convenient location, and a vibrant community, Alight Blacksburg is dedicated to providing an exceptional living experience for students. With a variety of floor plans and top-notch facilities, Alight Blacksburg is the preferred choice for student living in Blacksburg, VA.

Company: Alight Blacksburg

Address: 1600 Patrick Henry Drive

City: Blacksburg

State: Virginia

Zip Code: 24060

Telephone Number: (540) 684-1671

