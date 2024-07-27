Fire Factory Australia Now Offers 2HR Fire Rated Fire Alarm Cable

Posted on 2024-07-27 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Fire Factory Australia, a leading provider of high-quality fire protection equipment wholesale, is proud to announce the addition of their new 2HR Fire Rated Fire Alarm Cable to their comprehensive range of fire protection products. This cutting-edge cable is designed to enhance the safety and reliability of fire alarm systems, ensuring uninterrupted performance even in the most extreme conditions.

The 2HR Fire Rated Fire Alarm Cable is engineered to withstand temperatures of up to 1850°F (1010°C) for a duration of two hours, making it an essential component for buildings where fire safety is paramount. This cable meets and exceeds the stringent standards set by regulatory bodies, ensuring compliance and peace of mind for building owners, contractors, and safety professionals.

“We are excited to introduce our 2HR Fire Rated Fire Alarm Cable to the market,” said a spokesperson. “Our mission has always been to provide top-notch fire safety products, and this new cable is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence. It offers unmatched durability and reliability, ensuring that fire alarm systems remain operational during critical moments when they are needed the most.”

The company’s 2HR Fire Rated Fire Alarm Cable is designed with advanced fire-resistant materials, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, including commercial buildings and residential complexes. Its robust construction ensures optimal performance in harsh environments, providing a dependable solution for fire alarm systems.

In addition to the new product, Fire Factory Australia continues to offer an extensive selection of fire extinguisher wholesale, emergency & exit lights, fire hose reels, and PSA smoke alarm wholesale each designed to meet specific fire safety needs.

“We are committed to providing excellent customer service and support, and we work closely with our customers to understand their specific fire protection needs. Our team of experts is always available to assist with product selection, installation, and maintenance to ensure that our customers receive the best possible solutions for their fire protection requirements,” the spokesperson said.

Customers can explore the range of products offered by the fire extinguisher suppliers near me by visiting the company’s official website.

About Company:

Fire Factory Australia is one of the leading suppliers of high quality fire safety equipment including fire extinguishers, fire cables, smoke alarm, and more. Visit https://www.firefactory.com.au/

Contact Name: Peter Kordabadi
Address: 24 Picken Street, Silverwater, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 2128
Phone: +61 2 9756 0087

