Analgesics Market is anticipated to grow steadily, with a consistent 4.6% CAGR that would reach USD 143.65 Billion by 2034 | FMI Study

The global battle against pain is driving a significant market expansion. The Analgesics Market, encompassing a wide range of pain relievers, is poised for substantial growth. According to a recent analysis, the market is projected to reach a staggering USD 143.65 billion by 2034, building upon a strong foundation of USD 91.62 billion in 2024. This represents a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.

The global landscape is currently witnessing an upsurge in the prevalence of various acute and chronic conditions, ranging from heart disease, cancer, and diabetes to stroke, arthritis, and infectious ailments such as gastrointestinal, respiratory, and neurological disorders. Responding to the escalating incidence of these diseases, there is a burgeoning demand for advanced pain management solutions, thereby propelling the growth of the analgesics industry.

A pivotal factor contributing to this heightened demand is the expanding geriatric population worldwide. As the aging demographic increases, the need for effective pain relief becomes more pronounced. Significantly, leading pharmaceutical companies are playing a pivotal role in meeting this demand, actively engaging in the production and distribution of innovative analgesic solutions.

Clinical trials will continue to be conducted to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a wide range of therapeutic drugs, increasing the Global Analgesics Industry. Furthermore, analgesics market trends are primarily driven by the growing number of elderly people, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and arthritis.

This is driven by technological advancements in the pharmaceutical industry that allow advanced analgesic drugs to be manufactured, which will create remunerative opportunities for the Global Analgesics Industry forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Global Analgesics Industry Study

Rising demand for over-the-counter pain relievers alongside prescription medications is fueling market expansion.

Competitive Landscape for the Analgesics Market

In the development of non-opioid or non-addictive pain management formulations, key players are focusing on novel and innovative approaches. Manufacturers are expanding their markets, launching new products, and receiving approvals to further strengthen their position in the market.

Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc., Sanofi SA, AbbVie Inc. (Allergan plc), Teva Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [Johnson & Johnson], Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Purdue Pharmaceuticals L.P., Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Novartis AG, and others, the market is growing and establishing a strong global presence.

Recent Developments in the Analgesics Market

Heron Therapeutics Inc. launched ZYNRELEF in July 2021. It is an extended-release product designed for soft tissue or periarticular application and provides analgesia for up to 72 hours following a bunionectomy, inguinal herniorrhaphy, or total knee replacement.

In January 2020, Novartis AG completed its acquisition of The Medical Company. This acquisition provided Novartis AG with new opportunities to treat disability and prevent death.

It was announced in May 2020 that Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. merged with Zyla Life Sciences. This merger created a growing pharmaceutical company with neurology, inflammation, and pain products.

By expanding safe medication disposal kiosks to an additional 900 Walgreens stores in October 2017, Pfizer Inc., AmerisourceBergen, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, and Prime Therapeutics will join Walgreens (one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains) to fight the national opioid abuse crisis.

Sun Pharma launched a pain relief spray called Volini Maxx in August 2018.

Analgesics Market Segmentation by Category

By Drug Class:

Opioids

NSAIDs

Local Anesthetics

Acetaminophen

By Indication:

Surgical Pain

Cancer Pain

Neuropathic Pain

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Transdermal

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Store

Clinics

Others

