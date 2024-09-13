Summit Technology Group Revamps TundraCastTM Audio Streaming

Keego Harbor, MI, 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — Summit Technology Group has announced the release of its improved TundraCastTM Audio Streaming product complete with an intuitive web-based admin portal, powerful monetization tools, advanced geo-blocking, and a comprehensive toolset for HLS streaming, metadata management and SoundExchange reporting. The announcement follows months of development and feedback from broadcast radio stations who currently use TundraCast or expressed interest in certain features.

TundraCast has delivered on promises to include geo-blocking on the country, state, and county level to allow stations to comply with contracts that embargo sports remotes or other syndicated programming. The geo-blocking feature can be controlled in the admin portal or by using TundraCast’s secure API, allowing for control from a stations’ automation system.

“The broadcast industry is evolving and stations in every market are expanding their digital horizons.” Said Paul Stewart, President of Summit Technology Group. “We are meeting the needs of broadcasters with advanced tools and automated workflows, all managed with an easy-to-use web interface.”

In an effort to alleviate regulatory burdens, TundraCast now includes cloud-based logging and reporting tools that automate the process of monthly SoundExchange reporting. These tools include scheduled report generation and direct submission to SoundExchange on a station’s behalf.

“In our commitment to streamline operations for broadcasters, TundraCast’s new features empower stations with seamless and efficient management of their audio streams.” Said Evan Roach, the Lead Developer on the TundraCast product. “Our innovative cloud-based logging and reporting tools not only automate essential compliance tasks but also provide real-time monitoring and control, ensuring broadcasters can focus more on content and less on administrative overhead.”

TundraCast has long boasted the highest quality bitrate in the broadcast industry and, with the addition of the TundraCast admin portal, now has the tools broadcasters expect in a powerful yet intuitive streaming solution. Summit Technology Group is keeping the pricing model unchanged with plans starting at just $79 per month with a 60-day no obligation trial. The addition of an ‘Enterprise Plan’ allows mid to large broadcast groups the opportunity to purchase a license for TundraCast as a private-cloud architecture or colocate a private server in the Summit Technology Group data centers.

Summit Technology Group plans to continue its investment in TundraCast and commits to bolstering the digital ecosystem for broadcasters.

To learn more about TundraCast or to discuss your specific requirements with our sales team, reach out to us today. Contact us by emailing sales@summittechgroup.com or visit our website at www.summittechgroup.com/tundracast.

Summit Technology Group – Empowering broadcasters with innovative solutions for the ever-evolving broadcast industry.

About Summit Technology Group

Summit Technology Group is a broadcast engineering, regulatory assurance, and technical consulting firm that operates primarily throughout North America to provide radio and television stations a multitude of broadcast engineering, technical consulting, and compliance services from studio to transmitter site.

In addition, Summit Technology Group improves broadcasters’ existing workflows through its flagship products, TundraCastTM Audio Streaming, SideCAR® Media Logger, ATMOS® Automated Weather Reporting, and SummitGO which utilize advanced AI and machine learning technologies to deliver the most value to our broadcast clients throughout the world.

