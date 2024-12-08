VKA Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning: Delivering Top-Rated Services Across Wexford, Wicklow, Carlow, and Waterford

WEXFORD, IRELAND, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — VKA Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning provides 5-star rated cleaning services to Wexford, Wicklow, Carlow, and Waterford areas. The company is locally owned and operated, with a longstanding commitment to provide high-quality cleaning and more. VKA specializes in carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, and tile and grout cleaning, using the most advanced equipment available for cleaning companies to do excellent work.

Vadims, the owner of VKA, has worked hard to build a reputation for providing professional, reliable, and meticulous cleaning services tailored to meet the needs of both residential and commercial clients in their service areas. They have a strong commitment to excellence that is reflected in their cleaning, customer service, and even in their use of eco-friendly products. The company invests in cutting edge technology to ensure they truly can provide a deep and reliable clean that will enhance appearances and improve the longevity of carpet, upholstery, and other surfaces with their cleaning.

“I truly believe that offering customers a means to have a truly beautiful and clean space is so important and we can help relieve that burden and take care of it for them,” says Vad Andrejevs, owner of the company. “We provide flexible, thorough, professional cleaning and we do it all keeping top customer service at the forefront of everything we do. We’re here to serve our customers and help them have a clean and beautiful space.”

VKA Carpets & Upholstery Cleaning offers a wide variety of professionals cleaning services. They handle rug cleaning, mattress cleaning, carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, and tile and grout cleaning. They will do everything from basic carpet cleaning to helping restore tile and grout that is looking dingy and aged. Their solutions are designed to be tailored to meet the unique needs of every customer they serve. Whether you need all of these services, or just want to set up a regular carpet and upholstery cleaning schedule, they are here for you.

The company is based out of Wexford, but they will happily travel to surrounding communities to provide their professional cleaning services. They are a 5-star-rated company and their commitment to quality and excellent service is what has helped to establish that reputation.

If you would like to know more about VKA Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning services, check out their website at https://vkacleaningservices.ie/ as well as their Google Business Profile. You can also connect with them on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or Instagram. Contact the company directly with any questions or to schedule your cleaning service.