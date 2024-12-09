Halloween Trick-or-Treat Trail is On in Downtown Clearwater

,

Clearwater, FL, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Families are invited to attend a Halloween Village Trick-or-Treat Trail on Thursday, October 31st 2024 along Fort Harrison Avenue. The humanitarian centers such as the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, United for Human Rights and The Way to Happiness will each transform into a spooky stop along the trail with games, crafts and sweets for kids. Families are invited to trick-or-treat through each of the centers, taking part in the activities in a safe environment.

Members of the community who attended last year’s Halloween event especially liked that it provided a safe place for the kids to enjoy the holiday and have fun with all of the activities. With a crime happening on average every 19 minutes in Pinellas County, safety is a priority for many, if not all, parents.

“With Halloween right around the corner, we are excited to host our annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat Trail for families all around who are looking for a safe and fun-filled event,” said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center. “Having the community come together in the spirit of Halloween is something you definitely don’t forget. We are happy to help create those memories for the attendees.”

If you would like more information about the Halloween Village Trick-or-Treat Trail on October 31st, please contact Tracy Hawkins at 727-316-5309 or CCVcenter@ccvfl.org.

