PepsiCo chooses to expand in Delaware with $62M investment in upgraded Claymont site

Wilmington, DE, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Delaware’s economic development efforts have secured a $62 million investment by Pepsi Beverages Sales, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of PepsiCo, to establish an upgraded facility in Claymont. The new site, located in the same county as the previous Wilmington facility, will retain 216 existing positions and create 77 additional jobs in the state, playing a key role in expanding the entity’s Northeast warehousing capabilities.

Located at 4145 Philadelphia Pike, the facility is part of the redeveloped Claymont Steel Mill property. PepsiCo will complete multi-million-dollar renovations to the leased 359,000-square-foot space and make significant investments in new equipment to enhance regional operations and support growing demand. In addition, the site will serve as a key hub for supporting manufacturing sites across the region.

“PepsiCo Beverage Sales’ decision to increase its operations in Delaware is great news for our state,” said Governor John Carney. “I would like to thank PepsiCo’s leadership for their commitment to grow in the First State.”

PepsiCo, one of the world’s leading food and beverage companies, traces part of its history back to Delaware, where the Pepsi-Cola Company was first incorporated in 1919. A longtime member of the state’s business landscape, the company remains committed to supporting the local workforce. The enhanced facility will support various roles, including warehouse loaders, drivers, merchandisers, sales representatives and managers.

“This is exciting news for New Castle County and the State of Delaware,” said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. “We’re pleased that PepsiCo Beverage Sales has chosen to concentrate its regional operations here and continue its role as a longtime Delaware employer.”

Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP) collaborated with PepsiCo to secure the Claymont location and connect the company with state resources. On Monday, the state Council on Development Finance (CDF) approved up to $2,887,000 in grant funding from the Delaware Strategic Fund. These grants, contingent on PepsiCo meeting commitments for job retention, job creation and capital investment, underscore Delaware’s proactive support for businesses investing in the state.

