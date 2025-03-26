Schools in Bhubaneswar Revolutionizing Education with the CPX Learning Model

Bhubaneswar, India, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — In the modern era, education must go beyond conventional learning to develop well-rounded individuals prepared for future challenges. Schools in Bhubaneswar are stepping up to this demand by adopting innovative teaching methodologies that focus on holistic student development. Leading this transformation is ODM Public School, with its ground-breaking CPX 360-Degree Learning Model, a revolutionary student-centric approach designed to empower young minds.

The CPX Learning Model, exclusively crafted by ODM Educational Group, serves as a blueprint for success, integrating academic excellence with character building, skill development, and goal-oriented learning.

“True education is much more than just acquiring knowledge; it’s about building great character, identifying inner potential, and excelling in every aspect of life. The CPX Learning Model embodies this philosophy, ensuring that every learner emerges as a leader.”

— Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman, ODM Educational Group

The CPX 360-Degree Learning Model: A Paradigm Shift in Education

The CPX Learning Model is a revolutionary framework that redefines student success by focusing on three essential pillars:

Character Development – Cultivating integrity, leadership, resilience, and empathy to shape students into socially responsible global citizens.

Unlocking Potential – Utilising personalised mentorship, assessments, and psychometric evaluations to identify and nurture each student’s unique talents and aspirations.

Empowering Excellence – Equipping learners with critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and real-world expertise to prepare them for success in higher education and future careers.

Through this student-centric approach, ODM Public School transforms traditional education into an engaging, holistic experience, ensuring that learning extends beyond textbooks and classrooms.

A Transformative Learning Experience at ODM Public School

As one of the best CBSE schools in Bhubaneswar, ODM Public School has seamlessly integrated CPX into its curriculum, offering students a well-rounded education that blends academic rigour with life skills, leadership training, and global exposure.

Key Features of CPX at ODM Public School:

Experiential & Inquiry-Based Learning – Encouraging research-driven projects, case studies, and real-world problem-solving to make learning interactive and impactful.

AI-Powered Potential Mapping – Using cutting-edge technology and career assessment tools to identify student talents and future career paths.

Goal-Oriented Academic Excellence – Structured mentorship and individualised progress tracking to help students achieve academic milestones.

Skill Development & Leadership Initiatives – Providing platforms such as Model United Nations (ODM MUN), entrepreneurship programs, and innovation challenges to foster creativity and leadership.

Global Exposure & Industry Collaborations – Enabling students to participate in international exchange programs, collaborative research, and global learning experiences.

Student Perspectives: The CPX Advantage

The CPX Model has been transformative in shaping student experiences, offering new avenues for exploration and self-discovery.

“The CPX Model has helped me understand my strengths and set clear goals for my future. The personalised guidance and career assessments have given me clarity on my aspirations.”

— Aryan Mishra, Grade 11, ODM Public School

“Learning at ODM Public School is no longer about memorisation. The CPX approach has made education more engaging, helping us connect concepts to real-world applications and develop critical thinking skills.”

— Sanya Patel, Grade 10, ODM Public School

ODM Public School: Shaping Future Leaders with CPX

With its pioneering educational approach, ODM Public School has firmly established itself among the top CBSE schools in Bhubaneswar and across Odisha. The CPX Learning Model not only enhances academic outcomes but also nurtures well-rounded, goal-driven individuals equipped to succeed in any field.

For more information about ODM Public School and the CPX Learning Model, visit https://www.odmps.org/.