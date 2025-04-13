FILIPINO AMERICAN AUTHOR JASON TANAMOR AND ALIVE SHOES LAUNCH A FILIPINO INSPIRED SHOE LINE

ROCK ISLAND, USA, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Popular Filipino American author, Jason Tanamor, and Alive Shoes proudly unveil the JT I, a Filipino inspired shoe that pays respect to the Philippines flag. With the launch of the new footwear, the brand, Filipino Inspired Footwear, aims to expand the underrepresented market of the Philippines.

“Filipinos tend to get overlooked in terms of pop culture,” says Jason Tanamor, author of the forthcoming novel, “The Legend of Sensei Tsinelas,” a YA Filipino superhero themed story. “The only time, it seems, Filipinos get any kind of love is during Asian American Pacific Islander Month in May and Filipino American Heritage Month in October even though Filipinos make up the second largest Asian group in the U.S.”

The shoe line captures the spirit of the Philippines in your sole. The JT I is an homage to the country’s flag and its vibrant colors which hold the true meaning of the Filipino. Yellow stands for freedom, unity, democracy, and sovereignty. White symbolizes liberty, equality, and fraternity. Blue stands for peace, truth, and justice. And red symbolizes patriotism and valor. The flag and what it represents, according to Tanamor, was a no-brainer for the brand’s inception into the market. The premiere model boasts the flag’s dynamic colors.

“I’m incredibly honored to launch the new JT I because it’s more than just a shoe,” says Tanamor. “The brand is a statement that celebrates the Filipino and its proud heritage. Alive Shoes gave me an opportunity to express myself and my culture so it means a great deal to me to share the Philippines history in a casual and trendy sort of way.”

Offered in both men’s and women’s sizes, the JT I is made by master Italian craftsmen from pristine Italian leather. Each pair projects quality and a modern style that’s perfectly Italian. Inspired by futuristic themes, the JT I is a high-top shoe that includes embossed details, a clean profile, and a belt-style ankle.

“The hope with the shoe is to, not only celebrate the Filipino of all walks of life, but to build awareness that Filipinos are an important part of the world’s fabric,” says Tanamor. “The brand also represents my ongoing commitment to promoting the Philippines and its people.”Fans may recognize Tanamor’s name in the literary world. The author was named one of the “5 Best Modern Filipino Writers” by Pinas Global and one of Positively Filipino’s “Fil-Ams Among the Remarkable and Famous.” His novels are diverse in nature, ranging from YA to fantasy, and his newest historical fiction novel, an unpublished work-in-progress, was nominated for the 2024 UCLA Allegra Johnson Literary Prize and the 2024 UCLA James Kirkwood Prize, awarded by his alma mater, UCLA. Other works include “Vampires of Portlandia,” a novel about Filipino aswang; and “Love, Dance & Egg Rolls,” a YA story that features Filipino food and dancing. He has appeared in Esquire Philippines, CNN Philippines, Filipino Daily Inquirer, and Asian Journal. “The Legend of Sensei Tsinelas” is currently available for pre-order everywhere books are sold with a release date of May 13, 2025.

As for the footwear brand, if things go as planned, Tanamor has ideas for the next model—JT II. “I want to pay homage to the colorful jeepney, one of the public modes of transportation in the Philippines,” says Tanamor. “If the JT I is successful, look for a more colorful shoe for the JT II.”

But he doesn’t want it to stop there.

“There are so many wonderful things about the Philippines and its people,” says Tanamor. “Food and dance are ingrained in Filipino culture. So is karaoke and family overall. Seeing a pair of shoes on a person’s feet inspired by ube or Tinikling would be a dream come true. It would keep the spirit of the Philippines and the Filipino in the forefront of discussion.”

The JT I is available globally at Alive Shoes with a retail price of $219. Made in Italy, the price includes free international shipping to the United States, Canada, and Europe and completely custom and top-quality collector’s edition packaging featuring amazing print quality, handmade Italian construction and a solid magnetic clip. For now the JT I is a limited edition made to order.

For information on the JT I, visit https://www.aliveshoes.com/jt-i-23.

For information on Jason Tanamor, visit https://www.tanamor.com.