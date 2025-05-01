Lucintel Forecasts the Global Epitaxial Wafer in Compound Semiconductor Market to Reach $6.7 billion by 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-05-01 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global epitaxial wafer in compound semiconductor market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, energy & power, defense/security, digital economy, transport, healthcare, consumer electronic, and space sectors. The global epitaxial wafer in compound semiconductor market is expected to reach an estimated $6.7 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 18.8% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for electronic devices, rising preference for LED lighting, and expanding implementation of compound semiconductors in smart technologies.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in epitaxial wafer in compound semiconductor market to 2031 by application (CS power electronics, CS RF/microwave, CS sensing, CS quantum, and CS photonics), end use (industrial, energy & power, defense/security, digital economy, transport, healthcare, consumer electronics, and space), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that CS photonic is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its feature makes them flexible for use in a range of applications, including optical communication, imaging, and sensing.

Within this market, healthcare is expected to witness the highest growth due to rising demand for epitaxial wafers for compound semiconductors among medicals.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing use of autonomous vehicles and rapid smartphone penetration in the region.

NICHIA, CREE, Masimo Semiconductor, International Quantum Epitaxy, Intelligent Epitaxy Technology, EPISTAR, Sumitomo Electric Industrie are the major suppliers in the epitaxial wafer in compound semiconductor market.

