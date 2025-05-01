Lucintel Forecasts the Global Transport Flooring Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-05-01 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global transport flooring market looks promising with opportunities in the train, aircraft, and automotive markets. The global transport flooring market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for sustainable & eco-friendly flooring solutions and the increasing focus on safety & comfort in public transport vehicles.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in transport flooring market to 2031 by type (rubber flooring, vinyl flooring, wood flooring, and others), application (train, aircraft, automotive, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, rubber is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, train is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of regions, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Forbo Flooring Systems, Altro, nora systems, Gerflor, Metsa Wood, Dellner Glass Solutions, Baultar are the major suppliers in the transport flooring market.

