Auraya Launches EVA for NICE on the NICE CXexchange Marketplace

California, USA, 2025-06-15 — /EPR Network/ — Auraya, a global leader in voice biometric technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of EVA for NICE, now available on the NICE CXexchange. This integration empowers organizations using NICE’s contact center platforms to effortlessly adopt EVA, Auraya’s state-of-the-art voice biometric solution, and transform their customer identity verification processes.

EVAis redefining customer verification by replacing outdated PINs, passwords, and personal questions with fast, frictionless, and highly secure voice verification. With native integration into NICE, EVA enables rapid deployment and activation of full voice biometric capabilities without complex configuration or technical overhead.

“The availability of EVA on the NICE CXexchange marks a significant milestone in the evolution of secure customer engagement,” said Paul Magee, CEO of Auraya. “Organizations can now provide seamless and secure voice authentication directly within their NICE contact center environment, delivering a better, safer experience for both agents and customers.”

EVA’s capabilities span across all key channels:

IVR Systems : Customers can self-serve securely by simply speaking, bypassing the need to input verification codes or answer security questions.

: Customers can self-serve securely by simply speaking, bypassing the need to input verification codes or answer security questions. Agent-Assisted Calls : EVA pre-verifies the customer before the conversation begins and continues to authenticate the voice in real-time, protecting against impersonation and fraud.

: EVA pre-verifies the customer before the conversation begins and continues to authenticate the voice in real-time, protecting against impersonation and fraud. Chatbots and Multimodal Interfaces: EVA ensures continuity of authentication across digital channels.

With advanced deepfake detection and continuous voice verification, it proactively defends against sophisticated threats, including deepfake voice attacks and identity theft. Its real-time analytics and monitoring provide organizations with the tools needed to stay one step ahead in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

Key Benefits of EVA for NICE:

Seamless native integration with NICE platforms via the CXexchange

Elimination of password-based verification methods

Enhanced customer experience through faster and intuitive voice interaction

Continuous identity verification and real-time fraud detection

Minimal deployment effort and rapid go-live

This launch underscores Auraya’s commitment to enabling trusted digital experiences and equipping organizations with secure, scalable, and future-ready authentication solutions.

EVA for NICE is now live on the NICE CXexchange. For more information, visit EVA for NICE or contact the Auraya team.