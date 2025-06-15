Auraya Launches EVA for NICE on the NICE CXexchange Marketplace

Posted on 2025-06-15 by in Financial, Government, Software, Technology, Telecommunications // 0 Comments

California, USA, 2025-06-15 — /EPR Network/ — Auraya, a global leader in voice biometric technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of EVA for NICE, now available on the NICE CXexchange. This integration empowers organizations using NICE’s contact center platforms to effortlessly adopt EVA, Auraya’s state-of-the-art voice biometric solution, and transform their customer identity verification processes.

EVAis redefining customer verification by replacing outdated PINs, passwords, and personal questions with fast, frictionless, and highly secure voice verification. With native integration into NICE, EVA enables rapid deployment and activation of full voice biometric capabilities without complex configuration or technical overhead.

“The availability of EVA on the NICE CXexchange marks a significant milestone in the evolution of secure customer engagement,” said Paul Magee, CEO of Auraya. “Organizations can now provide seamless and secure voice authentication directly within their NICE contact center environment, delivering a better, safer experience for both agents and customers.”

EVA’s capabilities span across all key channels:

  • IVR Systems: Customers can self-serve securely by simply speaking, bypassing the need to input verification codes or answer security questions.
  • Agent-Assisted Calls: EVA pre-verifies the customer before the conversation begins and continues to authenticate the voice in real-time, protecting against impersonation and fraud.
  • Chatbots and Multimodal Interfaces: EVA ensures continuity of authentication across digital channels.

With advanced deepfake detection and continuous voice verification, it proactively defends against sophisticated threats, including deepfake voice attacks and identity theft. Its real-time analytics and monitoring provide organizations with the tools needed to stay one step ahead in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

Key Benefits of EVA for NICE:

  • Seamless native integration with NICE platforms via the CXexchange
  • Elimination of password-based verification methods
  • Enhanced customer experience through faster and intuitive voice interaction
  • Continuous identity verification and real-time fraud detection
  • Minimal deployment effort and rapid go-live

This launch underscores Auraya’s commitment to enabling trusted digital experiences and equipping organizations with secure, scalable, and future-ready authentication solutions.

EVA for NICE is now live on the NICE CXexchange. For more information, visit EVA for NICE or contact the Auraya team.


ABOUT AURAYA
Auraya is a voice intelligence company with the mission of empowering people and organizations to interact and engage with convenience and security in all channels and languages. We develop our next generation voice biometric AI to deliver easy-to-use and highly secure speaker recognition and fraud detection capabilities. Auraya provides technology to a global network of accredited experts who incorporate Auraya’s voice biometric technology into secure, customer-facing applications and fraud detection solutions. The ecosystem of partners delivers solutions in all industries including government, education, healthcare, financial services, retail services, and telecommunications.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution