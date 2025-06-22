Black Oxide Treatment Now Available for All Ferrous Components at Al Faizan

Dubai, UAE, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Black oxide is now available in Dubai for all kinds of ferrous components, according to Al Faizan Metal Coating, a well-known brand in the United Arab Emirates for metal finishing solutions. This new addition to the company’s range of electroplating and surface finishing services is aimed at industries seeking enhanced corrosion resistance, improved aesthetics, and increased wear resistance for their steel parts.

Black oxide in Dubai, also known as blackening, is a chemical conversion coating that provides a sleek black finish to ferrous metals without significantly altering the dimensions of the component. Ideal for automotive, aerospace, tool manufacturing, and machinery applications, this process helps prevent rust, reduces glare, and adds a uniform, professional appearance to metal surfaces.

A spokesperson for Al Faizan Metal Coating said, “At Al Faizan, we are committed to delivering innovative and reliable surface finishing services.” “With the introduction of black oxide treatment, we’re bringing our clients a cost-effective solution to extend the life and performance of their ferrous components. This aligns with our goal of becoming a one-stop destination for high-quality metal treatment services in Dubai and across the region.”

Al Faizan’s black oxide technique works well with a variety of steel grades and produces reliable results in both small and big batches. The treatment can be paired with post-process sealing for added corrosion protection and a low-friction surface.

Al Faizan Metal Coating continues to invest in cutting-edge technology and eco-friendly practices in order to meet the evolving needs of the industrial and engineering sectors. With this latest service offering, the company reinforces its position as a trusted partner for surface finishing solutions in the Middle East.

About Al Faizan Metal Coating

Al Faizan Metal Coating is a Dubai-based company specializing in electroplating, powder coating, and a range of metal finishing services for industrial and commercial clients across the UAE.

