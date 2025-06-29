99 Pancakes Unveils All-New Waffle Cake Range with 7 Irresistible Flavours

Mumbai, India, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — 99 Pancakes, India’s leading quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain famous for its innovative dessert offerings and quality products, has introduced a new and exciting addition to its menu: the Waffle Cake. Available in two options, Single Layer and Double Layer, these cakes are offered in seven delightful flavours sure to captivate dessert lovers across the country.

From gooey and rich Choco Loco to nostalgic Boojee Banoffee, from indulgently playful Kit N Kat to whimsically sensual Velvet Crush, the Waffle Cake assortment has something for every taste. There are more mouthwatering flavours to note in the Love & Nutella, Oh-So Oreo, and rather cleverly titled Mr. Pan’s Favourite. The Waffle Cakes begin at ₹359 and can be purchased through both online sites and offline outlets in Mumbai, Thane, Surat, Prayagraj, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jabalpur, etc.

The seven flavors to choose from are: Love & Nutella Waffle Cake, Kit N Kat Waffle Cake, Boojee Banoffee Waffle Cake, Mr Pan’s Favourite Waffle Cake, Velvet Crush Waffle Cake, Choco Loco Waffle Cake, and Oh-So Oreo Waffle Cake. Whether you’re into chocolate or something different, there’s a flavor to suit every tastebud. Whether indulged alone, savored with friends and family, or shared as a gift on special occasions, the Waffle Cake is poised to become a new dessert favorite among Indians.

The new range is available for purchase both in-store and online via Swiggy, Zomato, and the official website, giving consumers easy access to the Waffle Cake treat.

Speaking about the launch, Vikesh Shah, Founder of 99 Pancakes, said: At 99 Pancakes, the mission has always been to spread joy through food. We’ve innovated Indian tastebuds over the years with exciting formats. With the Waffle Cake, we wished to break conventions and offer something that‘s stunning to look at, texturally satisfying, and absolutely delectable. It‘s not a dessert — it‘s an experience.”

This newest product extension solidifies 99 Pancakes’ position within the QSR dessert category. Expanding across several cities and boasting a fan base that crosses all age groups, the brand continues to innovate, setting new benchmarks in creativity, quality, and customer experience.

About 99 Pancakes:

99 Pancakes is India’s premier quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain, specializing in an extensive range of delectable pancakes, desserts, and beverages. Known for its innovative flavors and commitment to quality, 99 Pancakes has become a beloved destination for dessert lovers

across the country. The brand continues to expand its menu offerings, bringing unique and delightful experiences to its customers every day.

For more details, please connect with:

Vaishnavi Shukla

+91 86558 86125

marketing@99pancakes.in