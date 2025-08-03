DOMINO Acoustic Panels by DECIBEL Get a 2025 Makeover: Lighter, Smarter, and More Effective

BOTEVGRAD, Bulgaria, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — DECIBEL unveils the newly upgraded DOMINO acoustic panels, featuring a redesigned bevel-edge acoustic foam backing that replaces the old metal perimeter frame. This thoughtful update not only enhances aesthetics but also significantly upgrades acoustic performance.

By removing the frame, the acoustic engineering company expanded the absorption surface, resulting in improved sound attenuation, especially in the lower frequencies. When panels are installed with a 5–15 mm gap between each other, the new design broadens the absorption range, effectively targeting areas previously difficult to address. Built with high-density acoustic foam and precision perforation geometry, DOMINO now absorbs both mid and high frequencies and delivers enhanced low-frequency performance thanks to the foam backing.

At 12% lighter, the upgraded panels are easier to transport and handle on-site, reducing the risk of damage and minimising strain during installation. They can be installed using glue or hook systems, perfect for quick and safe DIY or professional setups.

The DOMINO series continues to combine beautiful wood veneer faces with a wide selection of textile colours and perforation patterns, offering over 6,000 decorative combinations to suit any interior while delivering measurable acoustic improvement.

More than just a product, DOMINO is an acoustic symbol inspired by the game that thrives on modularity and infinite combinations – each panel working in harmony to create a quieter, more refined space. By bridging wood and textile finishes in one system, DOMINO sets a new standard in design-driven sound absorption.

This upgrade is a direct answer to the growing trend toward hybrid acoustic treatments. As blending textile and wood becomes increasingly popular, DOMINO leads the way, offering sophisticated aesthetic flexibility with scientifically optimised performance.

Visit DECIBEL’s website or contact your representative to explore the new design features and acoustic possibilities.

ABOUT DECIBEL:

Established in 2012, DECIBEL has emerged as a leading European engineering and production company, recognised among the largest manufacturers of sound insulation and acoustic solutions globally, operating in over 43 countries. Rooted in innovation, the company specialises in designing and implementing soundproofing systems and acoustic materials for various applications, spanning residential, commercial, and industrial settings. With a track record of over 5000 successful sound insulation and acoustic projects, DECIBEL continuously gains commendations from clients and professionals on a global scale.

