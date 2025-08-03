Crush Yard Orlando to celebrate National Pickleball Day with lessons, connections

Orlando, FL, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — From beginners learning how to serve to pros mastering the dink, Crush Yard Orlando is the place to be on National Pickleball Day. On Friday, Aug. 8, Orlando’s one-of-a-kind “eatertainment” venue is teaming up with Racquet Sports Professionals Association (RSPA) to celebrate the fastest-growing sport in America with a day full of coaching, competition and community.

Pickleball Coaching & Play Series – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Start your day off strong! From 10 a.m. to noon, Crush Yard will host a Pickleball Coaching & Play Series led by experienced coaches from both RSPA and Crush Yard. With the guidance of certified pros, these workshops will help you level up your game regardless of your skill level.

Courtside Connections – 12 to 1 p.m.

Need a break between matches and sessions? Guests can head over to Crush Yard’s courtside lounge and bar for Courtside Connections. This event is a relaxed networking hour to speak with coaches, fellow players and RSPA members, all while enjoying delicious food and refreshing beverages.

DUPR Rating Assessment – 1 to 3 p.m.

After a few learning sessions and an insightful hour of connecting, guests who are curious about their ratings can sign up for an official DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) Assessment. During this 30-minute assessment, certified coaches will provide players with consistent and accurate measurements of their skill sets.

The DUPR Assessment is an additional cost to the general event fee.

Paddle Palooza: Family Edition – 1 to 3p.m.

Guests who are looking to put their skills to the test and enjoy a little friendly competition can enter a tournament. This round-robin tournament is family-friendly and inclusive, open to players of all ages. The winner will walk away with a prize and the chance to learn more about the RSPA community.

Registration is required to participate in the celebration of National Pickleball Day. This event is open to all ages and skill levels. To register for the event, click here.

About Crush Yard

Crush Yard is a pickleball paradise offering indoor gameplay, an elevated food experience, a full bar and even more entertainment for guests of all ages. Crush Yard opened its award-winning first location in Mount Pleasant outside Charleston, SC in September 2023. With open plays, private court rentals, classes, lessons, and competitions, guests of all skill levels can enjoy Crush Yard. The attraction also offers a unique “eatertainment” experience, with a curated menu, tap wall, full bar and more to complement the gameplay, arcades, and other entertainment offerings. Crush Yard hosts weekly events and is available for private events and parties. For more information, visit https://crushyard.com/.