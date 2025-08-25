Spokes Digital to Showcase Innovations at Flower Expo Michigan 2025

DETROIT, USA, 2025-08-25 — /EPR Network/ — Spokes Digital, a leading AI-powered digital marketing agency dedicated to the cannabis industry, is excited to announce its participation in Flower Expo Michigan 2025. The event will take place at the vibrant Detroit Shipping Company on August 27-28, 2025. , bringing together cannabis brands, retailers, and ancillary service providers in a one-of-a-kind B2B setting.

Representing Spokes Digital, Lauren Laplante, Chief Growth Officer, will be attending the event to connect with industry leaders, share insights on cannabis marketing, and explore new opportunities to support brands in navigating today’s competitive digital landscape.

Spokes Digital’s Role at Flower Expo

AI-Driven Cannabis Marketing Expertise

With over a decade of experience and more than 100 successful cannabis brand partnerships, Spokes Digital has become a trusted partner for dispensaries and operators across the U.S. Their services include:

SEO & Paid Media : Driving visibility and customer acquisition through data-backed campaigns.



Regulatory-Compliant Strategies : Ensuring cannabis brands grow while staying compliant with strict advertising guidelines.



Analytics & AI Solutions : Leveraging cutting-edge tools to help businesses make smarter marketing decisions.



Industry Networking & Collaboration

Lauren’s presence at Flower Expo Michigan reflects Spokes Digital’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the cannabis sector. By engaging with fellow attendees, Spokes Digital aims to foster meaningful partnerships, exchange insights, and explore emerging trends that are shaping the future of cannabis marketing.

About Flower Expo Michigan

Flower Expo is a premier B2B cannabis trade show designed to create meaningful connections between cannabis operators, dispensary executives, and ancillary service providers. Hosted at the Detroit Shipping Company, the event combines business networking with engaging activations, educational programming, and after-hours entertainment, making it one of the most anticipated cannabis gatherings of the year.

Learn more: theflowerexpo.com/michigan

About Spokes Digital

Spokes Digital is an AI-driven digital marketing agency exclusively focused on the cannabis industry. Known for its compliance-first approach, Spokes Digital empowers brands with tailored SEO, PPC, analytics, and AI marketing solutions that drive measurable results. Over the past eight years, the agency has helped cannabis companies generate over $400 million in revenue through innovative, growth-focused strategies.

Media Contact

Leeza Thomas,

Chief Digital Officer,

Spokes Digital

Email: leeza.thomas@spoksdigital.us