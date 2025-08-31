Lucintel Forecasts the Global Chemical Synthesizer Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.4% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-08-31 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global chemical synthesizer market looks promising with opportunities in the chemical industry, pharma and biotech industry, food and beverages industry, academics and educational institute, and testing labs and health institutes. The global chemical synthesizer market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand across a range of industries for innovative and sophisticated chemical substances, increasing tendency in chemical synthesizers to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, as well as, shift towards miniaturization and portability in chemical synthesizers.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in chemical synthesizer market to 2030 by product type (conventional, microwave, electro-thermal, and universal), mode (single mode and parallel mode), application (organic synthesis, inorganic synthesis, teaching laboratories, inorganic chemistry, nanomaterial’s production, polymer synthesis, parallel reaction processing, acid digestion for metals analysis, solvent extraction, and others), end use (chemical industry, pharma and biotech industry, food and beverages industry, academics and educational institutes, testing labs and health institutes, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the application category, organic synthesis will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within the end use, pharma and biotech industry will remain the largest segment.

In terms of regions, North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the advanced technology in the field of laboratory chemistry and well established chemical industry in the industry.

Trasis, CEM, Activotec, Sineo Microwave Chemistry Technology, MLS, METTLER TOLEDO, MultiSynTech, Intavis, CSBio, Biotage are the major suppliers in the chemical synthesizer market.

