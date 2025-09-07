C-BATT utilizes American coal to produce Obsidia™

PITTSBURGH, PA, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — C-BATT’s all-American battery will be powered by one of the nation’s most historic energy sources: coal from Northern Appalachia.

The company announced today that its high-capacity battery anode material, Obsidia™, will be developed using bituminous coal mined from the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC)—which includes the largest underground coal mining complex and preparation plant in North America. This move reinforces C-BATT’s commitment to domestic sourcing and energy independence while showcasing innovation in repurposing traditional resources for next-generation technologies.

Located across Washington and Greene Counties in Pennsylvania and extending into northern West Virginia, PAMC coal plays a critical role in the development of Obsidia™, which stores more lithium per gram than conventional graphite. The coal is sourced specifically from the Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey mines, all part of the Pittsburgh Seam—one of the richest and most economically significant coal beds in the United States. The mines are operated by Core Natural Resources, Inc.

“The use of American coal in this emerging sector represents a meaningful step toward reducing dependence on foreign graphite and critical minerals, while giving new purpose to a traditional resource,” said Bill Easter, President of C-BATT. “As we continue scaling production of Obsidia™, our use of locally sourced carbon underscores a broader commitment to U.S. energy innovation and resilience.”

Obsidia™ is not only domestically produced but also cost-effective—offering a market-ready price point significantly lower than most silicon-based anode alternatives. C-BATT’s fully domestic supply chain adds security and value for commercial battery applications.

For more information on C-BATT, visit www.cbattmaterials.com.