C-BATT utilizes American coal to produce Obsidia™

Posted on 2025-09-07 by in Electronics, Energy, Government, Technology // 0 Comments

PITTSBURGH, PA, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — C-BATT’s all-American battery will be powered by one of the nation’s most historic energy sources: coal from Northern Appalachia.

The company announced today that its high-capacity battery anode material, Obsidia™, will be developed using bituminous coal mined from the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC)—which includes the largest underground coal mining complex and preparation plant in North America. This move reinforces C-BATT’s commitment to domestic sourcing and energy independence while showcasing innovation in repurposing traditional resources for next-generation technologies.

Located across Washington and Greene Counties in Pennsylvania and extending into northern West Virginia, PAMC coal plays a critical role in the development of Obsidia™, which stores more lithium per gram than conventional graphite. The coal is sourced specifically from the Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey mines, all part of the Pittsburgh Seam—one of the richest and most economically significant coal beds in the United States. The mines are operated by Core Natural Resources, Inc.

“The use of American coal in this emerging sector represents a meaningful step toward reducing dependence on foreign graphite and critical minerals, while giving new purpose to a traditional resource,” said Bill Easter, President of C-BATT. “As we continue scaling production of Obsidia™, our use of locally sourced carbon underscores a broader commitment to U.S. energy innovation and resilience.”

Obsidia™ is not only domestically produced but also cost-effective—offering a market-ready price point significantly lower than most silicon-based anode alternatives. C-BATT’s fully domestic supply chain adds security and value for commercial battery applications.

For more information on C-BATT, visit www.cbattmaterials.com.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution