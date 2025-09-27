Animation Success Stories: From iAnimate to the Big Screen

Los Angeles, California, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — iAnimate, a leading online animation training platform, proudly celebrates its alumni who have contributed their talents to some of today’s biggest blockbuster films, including Minecraft: The Movie (2025), Lilo and Stitch, and Fantastic 4. From online animation training to studios worldwide, these success stories showcase how iAnimate’s workshops empower aspiring animators to achieve their dreams and make a mark on the global stage.

Alumni Achievements Highlight iAnimate’s Lasting Industry Impact

The achievements of iAnimate alumni highlight the school’s global impact on the animation industry. Graduates have played pivotal roles in bringing characters and stories to life in recent and upcoming films such as Kpop Demon Hunters, Jurassic World Rebirth, The Bad Guys 2, How to Train Your Dragon, and Superman. These projects demonstrate the wide range of opportunities iAnimate students pursue after completing their training.

Behind every success story is a foundation built through iAnimate’s 11-week online workshops, which combine live mentorship with industry-quality rigs and professional feedback. Instructors, many of whom work at world-renowned studios like Disney, Pixar, DreamWorks, and ILM, guide students through real-world animation practices that prepare them for studio-level challenges.

Student feedback reflects iAnimate’s effectiveness in shaping careers. With a TrustScore of 4.5/5 on iAnimate reviews on Trustpilot, alumni consistently praise the program for boosting their confidence, improving their demo reels, and providing access to a supportive creative community. These elements help graduates transition from learning environments into competitive animation roles across film, games, and television.

iAnimate Alumni Featured in Blockbuster Films

iAnimate graduates are making their mark on some of the most highly anticipated and beloved films worldwide. Their contributions span across genres and studios, showcasing the diversity and strength of iAnimate’s training:

Minecraft: The Movie (2025) — Nicholas St. Clair, Dan S., William Muir, Nicolas E., Daniel Keresztes

Lilo and Stitch — Meg Grube, Maraiah Tominez, Adrianna Ker

Fantastic 4 — Kam Kok Chian, Jin Xie, Kusuma Nagaraju, Leonardo Cantú, Rishi Kaul, Nicholas St. Clair

Kpop Demon Hunters — Nick Barber, Kaveh Ruintan, Rohini Kumar, Jose “Pep” Llado, Aldo Cruz

The Bad Guys 2 (DreamWorks Animation) — Federico Abib, Fausto Estrada Guerrero

How to Train Your Dragon — Iselin Davo Fredriksen, Ferran Llacer, Heriyanto Tio, Ren Lin, Harry Smith

Jurassic World Rebirth — Lucas Nunes, Noel Mahoney, Tatsuyuki Shimada, Jo Walls, Rishi Kaul

Superman — Hyunkyung Jung

Meg Grube, an iAnimate alum who contributed to Disney’s Lilo and Stitch, shared how the program shaped her journey: “I think just my general enthusiasm as someone wanting to get to the industry, I think translated a bit, which I think came from iAnimate, because it, like, at least gave me enough confidence…”

Similarly, alumna Iselin Davo Fredriksen, who worked on How to Train Your Dragon, praised the studio-like training environment: “iAnimate gave me a solid understanding of a professional working environment and made the transition from school to a job pretty smooth. You learn how to work as if in a studio, and that makes you productive from day one.”

Looking ahead, iAnimate is opening doors for the next generation of animators with new workshops beginning October 6, 2025. Aspiring artists worldwide can enroll to gain the same mentorship, tools, and guidance that have propelled alumni onto blockbuster film credits.

