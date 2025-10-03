UCP Charter Schools awarded $2.3M five-year federal grant to share successful education model nationwide

ORLANDO, FL, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — UCP Charter Schools, a leading charter school network in Central Florida, announces that it was the only Florida receipt of the recently announced U.S. Department of Education “Expanding Opportunity Through Quality Charter Schools Program (CSP) Model Development and Dissemination Grant”.

This almost $2.3 million-dollar five-year federal grant will enable UCP Charter Schools to enhance, codify, and share its education model designed to serve students with and without disabilities in charter school settings.

A historic investment in charter schools, the initiative seeks to share the practices, tools, and structures that have made this vision a reality across the UCP Charter Schools, so that other charter schools across the country can adapt and implement them in ways that meet the needs of their own communities.

“This project is grounded in the belief that all students, regardless of disability or background, deserve access to high-quality, rigorous instruction within supportive school environments,” said Dr. Ilene Wilkins, CEO/Superintendent. “We are honored to receive this grant, which ensures more students nationwide benefit from our proven strategies and gain access to the highest education possible to meet their unique and diverse needs.”

“A one-size fits all education system is not working for our students. Charter schools allow for innovative educational models that expand learning opportunities for students,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

UCP Charter Schools are a network of eight high-quality charter schools that support diverse learning needs through integrated services, collaborative instructional practices, and personalized, data-informed strategies.

To learn more about UCP of Central Florida, visit https://www.ucpcfl.org/.

About UCP of Central Florida:

For 70 years, UCP of Central Florida has provided vital services for children and families touched by disabilities. UCP is a national leader in inclusive education, support and therapy by creating a consortium of charter schools for children with and without disabilities. For more information about UCP of Central Florida, visit www.ucpcfl.org.