NYC Lifestyle Photographer Katie Ward Featured in Vogue and People Magazine

New York, NY, 2025-10-12 — /EPR Network/ — Katie Ward, acclaimed NYC lifestyle photographer and NYC portrait photographer, was recently featured in two iconic publications: Vogue and People Magazine. Ward is known for portraits that blur the line between lifestyle and editorial. Katie is known for her art direction and artistic eye. It is her passion for the little, yet important details, that she brings to every client, which also makes her work perfect for editorial magazine features.

Collaboration is an essential element to any session with Katie. Because her sessions aren’t one-size-fits-all, Katie strives to find the unexpected about every family, individual, and brand to create portraits that feel edgy, current, yet timeless. For family sessions, that might mean taking something about your mundane everyday routine and amplifying it, like going to the grocery in a ballgown, or leaning into visuals that feel a little bit Wes Anderson. For branding and portrait clients, it’s about digging deep into who you are, what you do, and the people you want to reach, then turning that into images that stand out (in a good way) in a sea of sameness.

Katie’s background—a master’s degree in contemporary art and photo history. She spent over a decade working in the art world at auction houses, galleries, and as a private art advisor. Yet, since high school, and throughout her many other careers, she never put down her camera. Her mentor was Burt Glinn, the former CEO of Magnum. She has spent the last seven years focused on portrait photography and still brings her photojournalism skills to all her clients. It gives her a unique perspective. Her style is timeless yet fresh, editorial yet approachable, with images that feel like they could live in your family album or literally in Vogue.

Book a Session:

Family Sessions – Lifestyle portraits that express your family’s personality and create images you’ll actually want on your walls.

Branding & Portrait Sessions – Editorial-style portraits designed to capture your essence and elevate your brand.

Katie Ward Photography serves clients in New York City, Brooklyn, Queens, Westchester, The Hamptons, and worldwide.

Media Contact:

Katie Ward Photography

Phone: (917) 842-7849

Website: https://www.katie-ward.com