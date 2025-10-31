USAII® Kicks Off the “AI NextGen Challenge™ 2026”, America’s Largest Scholarship Program

Dallas, TX, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — The United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII®) proudly announces the launch of the AI NextGen Challenge™ 2026, a national initiative empowering high-school, undergraduate, and graduate students across the U.S. to build future-ready AI skills through education, scholarships, and National AI Hackathon.

Aligned with the White House AI Workforce Development Framework and the National AI Strategy 2024, this initiative bridges the gap between academia and the fast-growing AI job market. With AI projected to add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030 (PwC) and over 72% of companies adopting AI (McKinsey & Company), only 48% of American students currently receives formal AI education (Microsoft 2025)— a gap the program aims to close earnestly.

Starting November 2025, USAII® will partner with over 1,000+ colleges and schools to engage over 100,000 students nationwide. Each participating institution or students will register for an online qualifying test, and the top 10% of performers per institution will earn a 100% scholarship to pursue USAII’s Certified Artificial Intelligence Prefect- Advanced (™CAIPa) and Certified Artificial Intelligence Engineer (CAIE™) programs respectively — globally recognized credentials covering core aspects of generative AI and the latest AI regime for the aspirants.

Stand a chance to get picked by the global AI recruiters at the event. The initiative offers hands-on learning, mentorship, networking, and pathways to internships with top global employers. Students pay a nominal participation fee, ensuring inclusive access while removing financial barriers for top achievers.

The program culminates in the “AI NextGen National Hackathon 2026”, to be held in Atlanta, Georgia, June 20-21, 2026. The top 250 AI innovators, competing in 50 teams to solve real-world challenges using AI — competing for a whopping $100,000 in total prizes and national recognition.

“The AI NextGen Challenge™ 2026” is more than a competition — it’s a nationwide movement to make AI learning accessible, equitable, and industry-aligned for every student,” says Ajit K Jha, Chief Product Partner, USAII®. Schools, colleges and sponsors are invited to join the movement and help shape America’s next generation of AI innovators.

Mike Spaeth, Global VP, Growth and Partnerships, USAII® elaborates the perks of becoming a sponsor at this humungous American AI Scholarship event as becoming a sponsor shall open gates to enhancing your workforce readiness with 25% discount on USAII®’s AI workforce programs, upskilling your teams, leading to impressive CSR impact report, and becoming a pivot in advancing National AI Education. A sponsorship shall bring along massive opportunities to mentor, support projects, and establish internship or research fellowships with top performers; thereby identifying future AI talent early on. Grab the opportunity now!

For more information on USAII® programs or to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.usaii.org

About USAII®

The United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII®) is the world’s leading provider of AI certifications and training, offering comprehensive and industry-relevant programs designed to equip individuals with the skills needed to excel in the AI-driven economy. USAII’s certifications are recognized globally for their excellence and practical relevance. For more information, visit www.usaii.org.