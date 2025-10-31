RACE 2026: Catalysing global synergies for innovation in plastic recycling and sustainability

Mumbai, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — Following the resounding success of the first edition in September 2025, Polymerupdate is encouraged to bring the second edition of this premier global event — RACE: Recycling and Compounding Expo 2026, scheduled to be held from May 6–8, 2026, at Hall 4, Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC), NESCO, Mumbai.

RACE 2026 will bring together industry pioneers, innovators, and decision-makers from across the globe to foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and technological advancement in plastic recycling, compounding, and sustainable materials. The event aims to reinforce the industry’s collective commitment to circular economy principles and environmentally responsible growth.

The inaugural RACE expo —featured 100+ exhibitors from over 25 countries, showcasing their latest innovations in the plastic recycling and circular economy value chain. The two power-packed days, September 10–11, 2025, witnessed participation from 4,500+ visitors, with 60+ leading industry stalwarts deliberating across two conference stages.

Encouraged by the grand success of RACE 2025, Polymerupdate expects 150+ global exhibitors to showcase their advanced technologies spanning the entire plastics value chain at RACE 2026. The event will feature a rich knowledge driven conference program, a larger exhibition space, and over 7,000 visitors spread over 3 days. The launch of the RACE expo comes at a time when these markets are witnessing rapid growth and development. The exhibition and the associated conference will provide professionals with an opportunity to explore the latest technologies and trends, compare suppliers, and build valuable connections.

As global attention intensifies on sustainability, RACE 2026 will serve as a vital meeting ground for businesses, policymakers, researchers, and investors to explore next-generation solutions that redefine the future of plastics. Exhibitors will showcase cutting-edge technologies and sustainable material innovations that promote efficient resource utilization and minimize environmental impact.

Key features of the event will include: A comprehensive exhibition covering recycling, compounding, and sustainability innovations, networking opportunities fostering global business partnerships and collaborations, knowledge-sharing sessions led by thought leaders and industry experts, and focused discussions on regulatory frameworks, new materials, and technological breakthroughs driving the circular economy

“RACE 2026 will not only spotlight the latest advancements in recycling and compounding technologies but also foster a shared vision for a sustainable, circular future. By uniting innovators, industry leaders, and decision-makers on a single global platform, the expo aims to catalyze meaningful transformation across the plastics value chain. RACE 2026 represents an unmissable opportunity for all stakeholders to exchange ideas, forge collaborations, and scale their businesses from local to global,” said Dr. Sajjid Mitha, Founder and CEO at Polymerupdate, RACE Expos And Conferences, Polymerupdate Academy, TPC – The Polymerupdate Club .

With its forward-looking agenda, RACE 2026 stands as a catalyst for innovation, partnerships, and progress—empowering the global plastics recycling and compounding community to advance toward a greener, more resilient future.