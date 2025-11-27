Dr. Gerry Nastasia, DC Announces New Back Pain Relief Program in Dubai

DUBAI, 2025-11-27 — /EPR Network/ —Dr. Gerry Nastasia, DC, a USA-trained chiropractor with more than 33 years of clinical experience, has announced the launch of a new Back Pain Relief Program at his Dubai clinic. The program is designed for patients suffering from chronic or recurrent back pain and focuses on non-invasive, conservative treatment options.

The newly introduced program provides a structured approach that includes chiropractic adjustments, physiotherapy, soft-tissue care, and functional rehabilitation. Each treatment plan is tailored to the patient’s condition following a clinical evaluation. The goal is to reduce pain, improve mobility, and address the underlying causes of spinal discomfort.

Dr. Gerry has spent decades treating back, neck, leg, and arm pain among patients of all ages. His clinic in Dubai now expands its services to include a dedicated program specifically for individuals experiencing persistent back pain due to posture issues, disc problems, muscle strain, or sedentary lifestyles.

More information about the new Back Pain Relief Program can be found at:

https://www.drgerrydxb.com/dr-gerry-nastasia/

About Dr. Gerry Nastasia, DC

Dr. Gerry Nastasia is a U.S.–trained chiropractor with over 33 years of clinical experience. His Dubai clinic provides non-surgical treatment options for musculoskeletal conditions, including back pain, neck pain, nerve compression, and sports-related injuries. The clinic also offers physiotherapy, massage therapy, and pregnancy-safe care.

Contact Information

Website: https://www.drgerrydxb.com/

Email: chirodrgerry@gmail.com

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates