C-Reactive Protein Testing Market 2033: Smart Analyzers for Busy Urgent Cares

Posted on 2025-12-15

C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Summary

The global C-reactive protein (CRP) testing market was valued at USD 5.27 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.08 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 1.64% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for precision medicine and the increasing clinical importance of CRP as an early biomarker of inflammation. CRP is an acute-phase protein that shows elevated levels during the initial stages of disease, making it a critical tool for early diagnosis and disease monitoring.

The growing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders continues to support market expansion. Additionally, advancements in CRP diagnostic technologies, including improved assay sensitivity, enhanced accuracy, and greater accessibility of testing solutions, are further strengthening market adoption across healthcare settings.

The introduction and expansion of point-of-care (POC) CRP testing have significantly improved diagnostic workflows by enabling rapid, on-site testing in hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and home-care environments. Faster turnaround times allow healthcare professionals to make timely clinical decisions, improving patient management and outcomes. Technological innovation remains a key growth factor, as highlighted by a July 2024 report in which Cornell University proposed an electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS)-based sensor for real-time CRP detection in interstitial fluid using minimally invasive microneedle arrays. This approach supports the development of wearable, non-invasive, cost-effective CRP monitoring systems, aligning with the broader trend toward personalized and continuous healthcare diagnostics.

Key Market Trends & Insights

  • North America dominated the global CRP testing market, accounting for 40.89% of total revenue in 2024.
  • The U.S. held the largest revenue share within North America in 2024.
  • By assay type, the immunoturbidimetric assay segment led the market with a 48.46% revenue share in 2024.
  • Based on detection range, the hs-CRP segment captured 61.82% of the revenue share in 2024.
  • By disease indication, the rheumatoid arthritis segment accounted for 25.87% of market revenue in 2024.
  • Among end users, hospitals held the largest share at 38.29% in 2024, while clinics are expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

  • 2024 Market Size: USD 5.27 Billion
  • 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 6.08 Billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 1.64%
  • Largest Market (2024): North America

Key C-Reactive Protein Testing Company Insights

The market is characterized by active participation from established diagnostic companies focused on advancing CRP testing technologies. Leading players are investing in research and development, product innovation, and strategic collaborations to expand their product portfolios and geographic reach. Market participants are also pursuing mergers, acquisitions, and regulatory approvals to maintain competitiveness and strengthen their market presence.

Key C-Reactive Protein Testing Companies

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Danaher
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • Abbott
  • Merck KGaA
  • Zoetis
  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
  • Getein Biotech, Inc.
  • HORIBA, Ltd
  • Randox Laboratories Ltd.
  • Boditech Med, Inc.
  • Aidian

Conclusion

The C-reactive protein testing market is poised for steady growth through 2033, supported by increasing demand for precision diagnostics and the rising burden of chronic inflammatory diseases. Continued technological advancements, particularly in point-of-care and wearable diagnostic solutions, are improving test accessibility and clinical efficiency. With North America maintaining its leadership position and ongoing innovation from key industry players, the market is expected to evolve toward more rapid, accurate, and patient-centric CRP testing solutions.

