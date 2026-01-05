Badminton champion Lakshya Sen engages and Inspires students at Ryan International Academy, Sarjapur

Bengaluru, India, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — Ryan International Academy, Sarjapur, recently hosted an inspiring interaction session with India’s celebrated badminton star Lakshya Sen, who visited the campus for an exclusive engagement program as a part of the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2026 Promotions in Bengaluru, organized by Badminton Association of India.

Lakshya Sen, a World Championships bronze medalist, Commonwealth Games gold medallist, and a key contributor to India’s historic Thomas Cup victory, interacted with students and shared insights from his illustrious sporting journey. He has also won silver medals at the Asian and Commonwealth Games (team events) and bronze medals at the Asia Team and Asia Mixed Team Championships, establishing himself as one of India’s most consistent international badminton players.

The event aimed to motivate and inspire young learners by giving them a rare opportunity to interact with the badminton icon and understand the values of discipline, perseverance, consistency, and passion that define success in sports. During the interactive session, Lakshya Sen spoke about his training routine, mental toughness, match preparation, and the importance of balancing academics with sporting aspirations. He also engaged with the some on-court games and rallies with students and badminton enthusiasts from Bengaluru.

Hundreds of students and badminton enthusiasts participated enthusiastically in the programme, which was coordinated by Badminton Association of India, who chose the wonderful badminton facilities of Ryan International Academy, Sarjapur as the venue. The school leadership highlighted the importance of exposing students to role models who embody excellence and resilience.

“At Ryan International Academy, we strongly believe in holistic education that nurtures both academic excellence and sporting talent. Lakshya Sen’s visit has been truly inspirational for our students, reinforcing the values of hard work, perseverance, and balance that we strive to instill in every child,” said Vinod Sharma, COO at Ryan Edunation Pvt. Ltd.

A highlight of the programme was the Q&A session, where students engaged directly with Lakshya Sen, seeking guidance on sports careers, managing pressure, and maintaining a healthy balance between education and professional sports. The interaction left students motivated and inspired to pursue excellence both on and off the field.

The visit reaffirmed Ryan International Academy’s commitment to holistic education, fostering well-rounded development by exposing students to role models who exemplify dedication, resilience, and excellence.

About Ryan International Academy, Sarjapur

Ryan International Academy, Sarjapur, is part of the Ryan International Group of Institutions and is committed to providing world-class education with a strong emphasis on academic excellence, sports, and character building.

