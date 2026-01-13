Neurology Conferences 2026 | Neuroscience Conferences Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand, 2026-01-13 — /EPR Network/ — Precision Global Conferences delighted to welcome you to the 5th Edition of the International Neurology Conference (INC) 2026, a premier international platform uniting experts to shape the future of neurology. Held from October 16–18, 2026, in Bangkok, Thailand, the event offers groundbreaking science and dynamic discussions

Under the theme “Global Neurology: Addressing Brain Health Challenges Worldwide,

INC 2026 is a premier international platform that brings together leading scientists, dedicated clinicians, researchers, and visionary innovators from across the globe to advance the field of neuroscience. As neurological disorders continue to present complex challenges worldwide, INC 2026 aims to foster meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge exchange that will shape the future of brain health and neurological care.

