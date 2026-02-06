Attorney Credits Launches New CLE: Legal Framework for Cryptocurrency and Money Transmission Licenses

San Diego, United States, 2026-02-06 — /EPR Network/ — Attorney Credits, a leading provider of accredited continuing legal education, has released a new on-demand CLE course titled Legal Framework for Cryptocurrency and Money Transmission Licenses, presented by Molly Siems Cavanaugh, Esq. and Snigdha Kumar, CEO of Brico.

As digital assets, payments platforms, and fintech products continue to expand, attorneys advising financial services and cryptocurrency companies face an increasingly complex regulatory environment. This course provides legal professionals with a comprehensive overview of money transmitter licensing (MTL) requirements and the evolving regulatory obligations applicable to cryptocurrency and digital asset businesses.

The program begins by defining what constitutes a “money transmitter” under federal and state law and outlines the foundational legal principles governing money services businesses (MSBs). Through detailed statutory analysis and real-world enforcement actions—including matters involving Coinstar, Ripple Labs, Sigue Corporation, and Block Inc.—the instructors highlight the legal, financial, and operational risks of non-compliance.

Participants will also explore the unique compliance challenges facing cryptocurrency companies, including state licensing regimes such as BitLicenses, ongoing AML/BSA obligations, and emerging legislation like California’s Digital Financial Assets Law (DFAL). The course concludes with an examination of how artificial intelligence and technology are streamlining licensing, monitoring, and regulatory compliance processes.

Course Topics Include:

Federal and state definitions of money transmission

State-specific licensing requirements for crypto businesses

Key enforcement actions and compliance lessons

Financial, operational, and documentation prerequisites for licensure

Ongoing maintenance and reporting obligations

The role of AI in modern licensing and compliance workflows

About the Instructors

Molly Siems Cavanaugh, Esq. brings a diverse background in business development, channel sales, and strategic planning, with a focus on identifying market opportunities and executing innovative regulatory strategies.

Snigdha Kumar is the CEO of Brico and has over a decade of experience in fintech operations, strategy, partnerships, and consulting, including work in investing, banking, payments, savings, and cash advance products.

This course is now available on demand through Attorney Credits.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.attorneycredits.com