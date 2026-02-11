GoTo Telemed Unveils “Telemed One Plan”: A Revolutionary Zero-Cost, Unlimited Telehealth Model

Helena, Montana, 2026-02-11 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, a leader in integrated virtual care delivery, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Telemed One Plan, a first-of-its-kind membership designed to eliminate financial and access barriers to comprehensive healthcare. Under the bold promise of Zero Cost, Unlimited Care, and Complete Coverage, the plan redefines the patient experience by providing unrestricted access to a vast network of medical professionals for a simple, transparent membership fee.

The Telemed One Plan directly confronts the complex and often prohibitive costs associated with modern healthcare. It moves beyond traditional fee-for-service or per-visit telehealth models to offer members predictable, complete access to primary care, chronic condition management, mental health support, and specialist consultations without copays, visit limits, or surprise bills.

“The greatest barrier to health is often cost and complexity. We are dismantling that barrier,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “The Telemed One Plan is built on a simple, revolutionary idea: healthcare should be accessible, unlimited, and complete. For one clear membership, we provide a front door to the entire healthcare system. This isn’t just a new plan; it’s a new philosophy that places comprehensive care within reach of every member, finally aligning incentives around keeping people healthy, not billing for services.”

The Three Pillars of the Telemed One Plan

Zero Cost at Point of Care: Members pay no copays, consultation fees, or per-visit charges for any telehealth service covered under the plan. All virtual visits with network providers are included, removing financial hesitation from seeking timely medical advice.

Unlimited Care: The plan imposes no caps on the number or frequency of telehealth visits. Members have the freedom to consult with healthcare professionals as often as needed for ongoing conditions, new concerns, or preventative wellness without limitation.

Complete Coverage: The plan provides extensive coverage across the care continuum, including:

24/7 Primary & Urgent Care: On-demand access to doctors and nurse practitioners for acute illnesses, infections, and general health inquiries.

Chronic Disease Management: Ongoing, scheduled support for conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and COPD.

Mental & Behavioral Health: Unlimited sessions with licensed therapists, counselors, and psychiatrists.

Specialist Consultations: Access to a broad network of specialists in dermatology, cardiology, endocrinology, and more for expert opinions and care coordination.

Preventive Health & Wellness: Includes routine consultations, lifestyle coaching, and wellness planning.

A Sustainable Model for the Future of Health

The Telemed One Plan operates on a value-based membership model. By focusing on unlimited, proactive access, GoTo Telemed empowers members to address health issues early, manage chronic conditions consistently, and build a continuous relationship with their care team. This model promotes better long-term health outcomes and reduces the need for costly emergency interventions, creating sustainable value for both members and the healthcare system.

Availability

The Telemed One Plan is available for enrollment by individuals, families, and employers starting [Date]. This plan represents the cornerstone of GoTo Telemed’s mission to create a more accessible, equitable, and human-centric healthcare system.

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660

www.gototelemed.com