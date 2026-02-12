Open Telemed Launches Dedicated Telehealth Billing and Coding Expertise Service, Liberating Providers from Administrative Burden

Kalispell, Montana, 2026-02-12 — /EPR Network/ — Open Telemed Services LLC, a leader in comprehensive telehealth solutions, today announced the launch of its specialized Telehealth Billing and Coding Expertise Service. This new offering provides healthcare practitioners with an end-to-end revenue cycle management solution, expertly navigating the complex and evolving landscape of virtual care reimbursement to maximize practice revenue and ensure full compliance.

As telehealth becomes a permanent care delivery model, its unique billing requirements—from specific place-of-service and modifier codes to varying payer policies—create a significant administrative and financial risk for providers. Incorrect coding leads to claim denials, delayed payments, and potential audit liabilities. Open Telemed’s dedicated service removes this burden, employing certified medical coders and billing specialists who are experts in the nuances of telehealth to handle all financial operations, allowing clinicians to focus entirely on patient care.

“The sustainability of a telehealth practice hinges on getting paid accurately and efficiently for the valuable care provided,” said the leadership team at Open Telemed. “Many brilliant clinicians are experts in medicine but find the maze of telehealth billing to be a constant distraction and source of revenue loss. Our new service is the solution. We provide the specialized expertise to code correctly from day one, fight for every legitimate reimbursement, and turn administrative complexity into financial confidence for our practitioners.”

A Complete, Expert-Driven Financial Operations Solution

The service is designed as a seamless extension of a provider’s practice, managing the entire financial lifecycle of a telehealth visit.

Service Component Description & Provider Benefit

Specialized Telehealth Coding Certified coders apply correct CPT® codes, telehealth-specific modifiers (e.g., 95, GT, GQ), and place-of-service codes (02, 10) for every encounter, ensuring claims are “clean” and compliant from submission.

Multi-Payer Credentialing & Enrollment The team manages the complete process of getting providers credentialed and in-network with major insurance payers, Medicare, and Medicaid, expanding patient access and payment potential.

Claims Submission & Denial Management Experts submit claims electronically, proactively manage rejections, and aggressively appeal unjustified denials to optimize revenue recovery.

Patient Billing & Support The service handles transparent patient billing for copays and balances, providing clear statements and dedicated support to resolve patient questions, improving satisfaction and collections.

Compliance Audit & Reporting Regular reviews and reporting ensure adherence to constantly changing payer rules and federal regulations (HIPAA, OIG), protecting the practice from financial risk and providing clear insight into practice financial health.

Solving Critical Pain Points for Modern Practices

Open Telemed’s service directly addresses the most common and costly challenges in telehealth administration:

Eliminating Revenue Leakage: By ensuring accurate coding and relentless follow-up on denials, the service captures the full revenue earned from every virtual visit.

Reducing Administrative Overhead: It removes the need for practices to hire, train, and manage in-house billing staff dedicated to complex telehealth rules.

Ensuring Compliance Confidence: With experts navigating state and federal telehealth reimbursement policies, providers gain peace of mind, knowing their billing practices are audit-ready.

Enabling Practice Growth: By handling all back-office financial operations, the service allows providers to scale their patient panels and service offerings without proportional increases in administrative stress.

Integration with the Open Telemed Ecosystem

This billing service is fully integrated with the Open Telemed platform, creating a frictionless workflow. Visit documentation from the secure EHR automatically flows to the billing team, streamlining the process from clinical note to claim submission. This unified approach is part of Open Telemed’s core mission to provide an all-inclusive foundation for a successful telehealth practice.

Availability

The Telehealth Billing and Coding Expertise Service is available immediately to all new and existing Open Telemed platform partners. It can be adopted as a comprehensive solution or tailored to complement a practice’s existing administrative functions.

