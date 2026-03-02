Kasturi Ram International School Opens Admissions in Narela, Delhi for Nursery to Class XI (CBSE)

Narela, Delhi, India, 2026-03-02 — /EPR Network/ — Kasturi Ram International School, Narela, announces that admissions are now open for Nursery through Class XI for the new academic session. With a strong focus on holistic development, value-based education, and future-ready learning, the school continues to be a preferred choice for families seeking a high-quality CBSE education in North Delhi.

As parents increasingly research schools online, Kasturi Ram International School aims to support families looking for the right fit—whether it is early years admission guidance, CBSE subject readiness, or senior secondary stream planning.

A trusted CBSE learning environment in North Delhi

Kasturi Ram International School offers a structured CBSE curriculum supported by activity-based learning, age-appropriate skill development, and a disciplined, student-friendly campus culture. The school also emphasizes communication skills, sports, performing arts, and technology-enabled learning.

A school spokesperson shared: “Our goal is to provide a safe, engaging, and academically strong environment where children learn with confidence—from foundational learning in Nursery to focused preparation in senior grades.”

Admissions open: Nursery to Class XI

The school is welcoming applications for:

Nursery Admission North Delhi (early learning with foundational literacy, numeracy, and social development)

Primary and middle school grades under CBSE

Senior secondary admissions with guidance for academic direction and performance

For families specifically searching online using phrases such as “admission nursery narela delhi”, “cbse school admission in narela”, and “cbse schools narela”, the admissions team is available to explain eligibility, interaction schedules, documentation, and seat availability.

Early years support and blended learning readiness

Understanding the needs of young learners and working parents, the school also supports structured, guided learning formats where required—often searched as “nursery online classes narela”—to ensure continuity and engagement for early-grade students.

For Class XI aspirants in Narela

Students transitioning to senior secondary can explore academic planning support and subject orientation—especially relevant for parents searching “good schools 11th class in narela” and evaluating CBSE senior school readiness.

A school families consider among the top options in the area

Kasturi Ram International School is frequently shortlisted by parents comparing “cbse private schools in narela” and looking for the “best school in narela, delhi” based on academic structure, student development, and learning culture. With an outlook that aligns with global competencies, the school is also considered by many families searching for the “best international school in delhi” experience within a strong CBSE framework.

About Kasturi Ram International School

Kasturi Ram International School (KRIS), Narela is a CBSE-focused institution committed to academic excellence, character building, and 21st-century skill development through a balanced approach to learning, co-curricular activities, and student well-being.

Admissions Enquiries:



Parents can contact the Admissions Office at Kasturi Ram International School, Narela (Delhi) to schedule a campus visit and understand the admission process for Nursery to Class XI.