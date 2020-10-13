Enjoy the full functionality of NTFS drives in macOS

Espoo, Finland, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — Recently, Tuxera announced the launch of Microsoft NTFS for Mac by Tuxera (formerly Tuxera NTFS for Mac). The program now provides support for the new macOS Catalina. With this software, you can do everything with NTFS devices that you can in Windows. It is much like having complete native support for one of the most popular file systems in the world on your macOS. Normally, you can only read NTFS drives on macOS, but there is no native ability to edit, copy, move, or delete those files without using a third party solution like this one from Tuxera.

Interoperability between Windows and macOS has always left something to be desired. This is the main reason why most users choose one platform or the other. However, if your friends regularly lend you USB flash drives which have been formatted in Windows, or you work in a business where employees use both operating systems, you could run into issues regularly. Tuxera is a simple solution that lets you use external USB drives in macOS which were previously formatted in Windows. You can also swap drives regularly between Windows PCs and Macs, and enjoy seamless data exchange when dual-booting between the two operating systems. The software also makes it easier for sharing files when running Windows in a virtual machine on your Mac.

Tuxera also features patented failsafe technology, which keeps your files intact and prevents drive corruption in the event of an unexpected power cut or accidentally unplugging the USB drive at the wrong time.

Another benefit is the blazing fast performance, thanks to patented smart caching technology. This means you will be spending less time waiting for files to save or copy between your NTFS-formatted USB drive and your Mac.

Tuxera is available as an affordable one-time purchase, with the license valid for up to three home computers. All updates are free of charge. Get started today at https://ntfsformac.tuxera.com .