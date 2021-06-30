Jetkrate Offers Parcel Photography Service for Customers

Auckland, New Zealand, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Jetkrate, an industry-leading freight forwarding company in New Zealand, premieres its special Parcel Photography service for its customers. The firm, which offers international clients the chance to shop overseas like they would domestically, allows users to see the contents of their package before getting shipped.

Buying goods abroad has never been more secure thanks to Jetkrate’s image proof service, giving peace of mind and satisfaction to customers.

Proof of product condition

New Zealand’s premier shipping consolidation firm Jetkrate presents its Parcel Photography services to clients, ensuring security of products shopped overseas. The customer is sent a photograph of the parcel’s contents as soon as it arrives at the company’s warehouse before being shipped to the end user’s address.

Jetkrate enables users to create an account and receive an international forwarding address where they can send their online store orders from shops in New Zealand or the United Kingdom. They help shoppers overcome forwarding restrictions and consolidate all orders in a single, cost-effective shipping.

The company’s image proof service works by having an expert open the customer’s package and take a picture of the contents to send to the owner. This measure allows the client to check the condition and completeness of the items.

The photos are then emailed to the customer, who has control on how the package will be shipped. They can have the consolidation option in which multiple orders are combined into one package to be shipped to the destination address.

Customers may also avail themselves of the repackaging option. As retailers may use oversized boxes and excessive padding for parcels, shipping them as is could incur costly international shipping fees. Jetkrate provides the solutions through its repacking service and shipping consolidation, allowing its clients to save on costs without compromising the security of their packages.

Resolving issues

Jetkrate’s parcel photography service is delivered by logistics professionals who know the techniques in handling packages safely. However, there are issues beyond their control that could happen. For instance, wrong or damaged items could arrive at the company’s warehouse upon inspection.

To resolve this problem, Jetkrate can arrange for return purchase to the retailer if they have postage paid returns available. Alternatively, domestic shipping costs for the returned items would be forwarded to the customers.

If the customer wishes to fix the issues personally, the package will be forwarded to them as is.

Another safeguard Jetkrate puts in place is its robust insurance policies for parcels. When the goods arrive in poor condition and different from the photos, the client can collect insurance to the declared value arranged by the firm. Jetkrate shipping pass customs declaration and is therefore legible for claims.

Any shipment arriving at Jetkrate’s warehouse can be inspected and opened according to client’s preference. The image proof service is one of the company’s robust solutions for online overseas shopping in New Zealand stores.

The firm’s shipping solutions are recognised by a growing number of clients and Jetkrate CEO Varun Khetrapal expresses the team’s passion to deliver the best services. “We aim to be the go-to for international clients when it comes to overseas shopping. We want to connect them to their favorite NZ stores and have hassle-free shipping anywhere they are in the world.”